Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Minnesota upsets top-seeded Indiana 9-4

May 23, 2019 5:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Jordan Kozicky and Eli Wilson each drove in two runs and Minnesota upset top-seeded Indiana 9-4 on Thursday, knocking the Hoosiers out of the Big Ten Tournament with back-to-back losses.

Kozicky and Wilson helped power Minnesota’s three-run fifth inning by driving in runs. Wilson made it 7-4 by driving a home run over the left field fence. Wilson finished with three hits for the fourth time this season.

Riley Smith pushed Minnesota’s (27-26) lead to 9-4 with a two-run triple to the right field wall in the ninth.

Indiana (36-21), one of the steadiest fielding teams all season in the Big Ten, committed three errors and gave up the most runs it had all season against a league opponent.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Nick Lackney (2-3) pitched six innings of one-hit relief for the Gophers.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Memorial Day Concert at the U.S. Capitol

Today in History

1941: FDR proclaims emergency in response to Nazi threats

Get our daily newsletter.