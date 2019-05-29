Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Minnesota’s Coffey to skip senior season, stay in draft pool

May 29, 2019 11:55 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota scoring leader Amir Coffey will skip his senior season and stay in the NBA draft pool.

Coffey’s agent, Javon Phillips, confirmed the decision Wednesday night, the deadline for players to withdraw from the draft and return to their schools.

The 6-foot-8 Coffey, who was the primary point guard for the Gophers after playing on the wing his first two years, averaged 16.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists as a junior. He was a third team All-Big Ten selection for Minnesota, which lost to Michigan State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Coffey, a standout at Hopkins High School in the Twin Cities area, was one of three Minnesota natives in the starting lineup for the Gophers this season. The NBA draft is June 20.

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

