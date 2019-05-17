Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mississippi State adds Penn State transfer QB Tommy Stevens

May 17, 2019 12:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State has added Penn State transfer quarterback Tommy Stevens to its football team.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Stevens was Trace McSorley’s backup on the Nittany Lions. He has thrown for 304 yards and four touchdowns over 23 career games while also running for 506 yards and eight touchdowns.

Mississippi State confirmed Stevens’ signing on Friday.

Stevens is a graduate transfer who has one season of eligibility remaining. He’ll likely compete for the starting job against Keytaon Thompson, who was Nick Fitzgerald’s backup last season.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Thompson played in nine games last season, throwing for 458 yards and six touchdowns.

Stevens will be reunited with Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead, who was the offensive coordinator at Penn State for two seasons before coming to Starkville in 2017.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 .

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

A-10s from the Idaho National Guard's 124th Fighter Wing release flares

Today in History

1906: US and Mexico sign treaty for distribution of Rio Grande waters

Get our daily newsletter.