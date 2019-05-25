Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mitrita’s long-range goal gives NYCFC 1-1 draw with Fire

May 25, 2019 6:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Alexandru Mitrita tied it in the 40th minute and New York City FC held on for a 1-1 draw with the Chicago Fire on Saturday.

Maxi Moralez laid it off for Mitrita to send a one-hopper inside the left post from 25 yards out.

C.J. Sapong opened the scoring for the Fire (4-5-5) in the 28th minute with a close-range finish. The goal was called offside on the field but the ruling was overturned by video review.

Héber Araujo dos Santos had a chip shot bounce off the crossbar in the 12th minute for NYCFC (4-1-7).

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

City extended its unbeaten streak to a franchise-best eight games.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|29 Chief Data, Analytics Officers &...
5|29 AUSA Army Sustainment Hot Topic
5|29 Intelligence Analytics 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Memorial Day Concert at the U.S. Capitol

Today in History

1926: U.S. Customs Court created

Get our daily newsletter.