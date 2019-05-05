MLS Leaders

Through Saturday, May 4
|Goals
|Carlos Vela, LFC
|11
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA
|9
|Kei Kamara, COL
|7
|Krisztian Nemeth, KC
|6
|Wayne Rooney, DC
|6
|Diego Rossi, LFC
|6
|Jozy Altidore, TOR
|5
|Mauro Manotas, HOU
|5
|Nani, ORL
|5
|Darwin Quintero, MIN
|5
|Assists
|Nicolas Lodeiro, SEA
|6
|Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR
|6
|Diego Valeri, POR
|6
|Michael Barrios, DAL
|5
|Alberth Elis, HOU
|5
|Mark-Anthony Kaye, LFC
|5
|Carlos Vela, LFC
|5
7 players tied with 4
___
|Shots
|Carlos Vela, LFC
|60
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA
|39
|Diego Rossi, LFC
|37
|Alexandru Mitrita, NYC
|32
|Dom Dwyer, ORL
|31
|Wayne Rooney, DC
|30
|Kei Kamara, COL
|29
|Mauro Manotas, HOU
|28
|Sebastian Blanco, POR
|26
|Aleksandar Katai, CHI
|26
|Krisztian Nemeth, KC
|26
___
|Shots on Goal
|Carlos Vela, LFC
|24
|Diego Rossi, LFC
|16
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA
|14
|Kei Kamara, COL
|14
|Dom Dwyer, ORL
|11
|Cristian Espinoza, SJ
|11
|Mauro Manotas, HOU
|11
|Wayne Rooney, DC
|11
|Jefferson Savarino, RSL
|11
|Saphir Taider, MTL
|11
___
|Cautions
|Anibal Godoy, SJ
|6
|Michael Barrios, DAL
|5
|Eduard Atuesta, LFC
|4
|Kyle Beckerman, RSL
|4
|Leonardo Bertone, CIN
|4
|Maxime Chanot, NYC
|4
|Diego Chara, POR
|4
|Jesse Gonzalez, DAL
|4
|Nicolas Lodeiro, SEA
|4
|Bacary Sagna, MTL
|4
|Bastian Schweinsteiger, CHI
|4
|Tommy Thompson, SJ
|4
|Kendall Waston, CIN
|4
___
|Cards
|
|Y
|R
|TOTAL
|Anibal Godoy, SJ
|6
|0
|6
|Michael Barrios, DAL
|5
|0
|5
|Diego Chara, POR
|4
|1
|5
11 players tied with 4
___
|Goals-Allowed Avg.
|Tyler Miller, LFC
|0.73
|Jesse Gonzalez, DAL
|1.00
|Bill Hamid, DC
|1.00
|David Bingham, LA
|1.10
|Zack Steffen, CLB
|1.10
|Joe Willis, HOU
|1.13
|Brad Guzan, ATL
|1.14
|Sean Johnson, NYC
|1.20
|Luis Robles, NYR
|1.22
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|1.30
|David Ousted, CHI
|1.30
___
|Shutouts
|Evan Bush, MTL
|5
|Bill Hamid, DC
|5
|Sean Johnson, NYC
|5
|Tyler Miller, LFC
|4
|Zack Steffen, CLB
|4
|David Bingham, LA
|3
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|3
|Vito Mannone, MIN
|3
|Daniel Vega, SJ
|3
|Maxime Crepeau, VAN
|2
|Jesse Gonzalez, DAL
|2
|Brad Guzan, ATL
|2
|David Ousted, CHI
|2
|Spencer Richey, CIN
|2
|Brian Rowe, ORL
|2
___
|Saves
|Daniel Vega, SJ
|39
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|38
|Brian Rowe, ORL
|37
|Zack Steffen, CLB
|34
|Bill Hamid, DC
|33
|David Bingham, LA
|31
|Cody Cropper, NE
|29
|Vito Mannone, MIN
|28
|Jeff Attinella, POR
|27
|Tim Howard, COL
|26
|Spencer Richey, CIN
|26
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.