Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

MLS Leaders

May 8, 2019 11:23 am
 
1 min read
Share       

Through Sunday, May 5

Goals
Carlos Vela, LFC 11
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 9
Kei Kamara, COL 7
Krisztian Nemeth, KC 6
Wayne Rooney, DC 6
Diego Rossi, LFC 6
Jozy Altidore, TOR 5
Mauro Manotas, HOU 5
Nani, ORL 5
Darwin Quintero, MIN 5
Assists
Nicolas Lodeiro, SEA 6
Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 6
Diego Valeri, POR 6
Michael Barrios, DAL 5
Alberth Elis, HOU 5
Mark-Anthony Kaye, LFC 5
Carlos Vela, LFC 5

7 players tied with 4

___

Shots
Carlos Vela, LFC 60
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 39
Diego Rossi, LFC 37
Alexandru Mitrita, NYC 32
Dom Dwyer, ORL 31
Wayne Rooney, DC 30
Kei Kamara, COL 29
Mauro Manotas, HOU 28
Krisztian Nemeth, KC 28
Sebastian Blanco, POR 26
Aleksandar Katai, CHI 26
Josef Martinez, ATL 26

___

Shots on Goal
Carlos Vela, LFC 24
Diego Rossi, LFC 16
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 14
Kei Kamara, COL 14
Dom Dwyer, ORL 11
Cristian Espinoza, SJ 11
Mauro Manotas, HOU 11
Wayne Rooney, DC 11
Jefferson Savarino, RSL 11
Saphir Taider, MTL 11

___

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement
Cautions
Anibal Godoy, SJ 6
Michael Barrios, DAL 5
Eduard Atuesta, LFC 4
Kyle Beckerman, RSL 4
Leonardo Bertone, CIN 4
Maxime Chanot, NYC 4
Diego Chara, POR 4
Jesse Gonzalez, DAL 4
Nicolas Lodeiro, SEA 4
Bacary Sagna, MTL 4
Bastian Schweinsteiger, CHI 4
Tommy Thompson, SJ 4
Kendall Waston, CIN 4

___

Cards
Y R TOTAL
Anibal Godoy, SJ 6 0 6
Michael Barrios, DAL 5 0 5
Diego Chara, POR 4 1 5

11 players tied with 4

___

Goals-Allowed Avg.
Tyler Miller, LFC 0.73
Jesse Gonzalez, DAL 1.00
Brad Guzan, ATL 1.00
Bill Hamid, DC 1.00
David Bingham, LA 1.10
Zack Steffen, CLB 1.10
Joe Willis, HOU 1.13
Sean Johnson, NYC 1.20
Luis Robles, NYR 1.22
Stefan Frei, SEA 1.30
David Ousted, CHI 1.30

___

Shutouts
Evan Bush, MTL 5
Bill Hamid, DC 5
Sean Johnson, NYC 5
Tyler Miller, LFC 4
Zack Steffen, CLB 4
David Bingham, LA 3
Stefan Frei, SEA 3
Brad Guzan, ATL 3
Vito Mannone, MIN 3
Daniel Vega, SJ 3

___

Saves
Daniel Vega, SJ 39
Stefan Frei, SEA 38
Brian Rowe, ORL 37
Zack Steffen, CLB 34
Bill Hamid, DC 33
David Bingham, LA 31
Cody Cropper, NE 29
Vito Mannone, MIN 28
Jeff Attinella, POR 27
Tim Howard, COL 26
Tim Melia, KC 26
Spencer Richey, CIN 26

___

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Air Crewman lowered from a Sea Hawk helicopter

Today in History

1846: President James K. Polk declares war on Mexico

Get our daily newsletter.