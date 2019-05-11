Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

MLS Leaders

May 11, 2019 6:03 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

Through Friday, May 10

Goals
Carlos Vela, LFC 11
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 9
Kei Kamara, COL 7
Krisztian Nemeth, KC 6
Wayne Rooney, DC 6
Diego Rossi, LFC 6
Jozy Altidore, TOR 5
Mauro Manotas, HOU 5
Nani, ORL 5
Nemanja Nikolic, CHI 5
Darwin Quintero, MIN 5
Assists
Nicolas Lodeiro, SEA 6
Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 6
Diego Valeri, POR 6
Michael Barrios, DAL 5
Alberth Elis, HOU 5
Mark-Anthony Kaye, LFC 5
Carlos Vela, LFC 5

11 players tied with 4

___

Shots
Carlos Vela, LFC 60
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 42
Diego Rossi, LFC 37
Sebastian Blanco, POR 34
Alexandru Mitrita, NYC 32
Dom Dwyer, ORL 31
Josef Martinez, ATL 31
Wayne Rooney, DC 30
Kei Kamara, COL 29
Mauro Manotas, HOU 28
Krisztian Nemeth, KC 28
Robinho, CLB 28

___

Shots on Goal
Carlos Vela, LFC 24
Diego Rossi, LFC 16
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 15
Kei Kamara, COL 14
Dom Dwyer, ORL 11
Cristian Espinoza, SJ 11
Mauro Manotas, HOU 11
Josef Martinez, ATL 11
Wayne Rooney, DC 11
Jefferson Savarino, RSL 11
Saphir Taider, MTL 11
Diego Valeri, POR 11

___

        Insight by Leidos: DHS, GSA and Justice Department address the future of network infrastructure capabilities in this free webinar.

Advertisement
Cautions
Anibal Godoy, SJ 6
Michael Barrios, DAL 5
Diego Chara, POR 5
Eduard Atuesta, LFC 4
Kyle Beckerman, RSL 4
Leonardo Bertone, CIN 4
Maxime Chanot, NYC 4
Jesse Gonzalez, DAL 4
Nicolas Lodeiro, SEA 4
Samuel Piette, MTL 4
Bacary Sagna, MTL 4
Bastian Schweinsteiger, CHI 4
Tommy Thompson, SJ 4
Kendall Waston, CIN 4

___

Cards
Y R TOTAL
Diego Chara, POR 5 1 6
Anibal Godoy, SJ 6 0 6
Michael Barrios, DAL 5 0 5

12 players tied with 4

___

Goals-Allowed Avg.
Tyler Miller, LFC 0.73
Brad Guzan, ATL 0.89
Jesse Gonzalez, DAL 1.00
Bill Hamid, DC 1.00
Zack Steffen, CLB 1.09
Joe Willis, HOU 1.13
David Ousted, CHI 1.18
Sean Johnson, NYC 1.20
David Bingham, LA 1.27
Maxime Crepeau, VAN 1.30
Stefan Frei, SEA 1.30
Luis Robles, NYR 1.30

___

Shutouts
Evan Bush, MTL 5
Bill Hamid, DC 5
Sean Johnson, NYC 5
Brad Guzan, ATL 4
Tyler Miller, LFC 4
Zack Steffen, CLB 4
David Bingham, LA 3
Maxime Crepeau, VAN 3
Stefan Frei, SEA 3
Vito Mannone, MIN 3
David Ousted, CHI 3
Daniel Vega, SJ 3

___

Saves
Daniel Vega, SJ 39
Stefan Frei, SEA 38
Brian Rowe, ORL 37
Zack Steffen, CLB 36
Bill Hamid, DC 33
David Bingham, LA 32
Maxime Crepeau, VAN 29
Cody Cropper, NE 29
Vito Mannone, MIN 28
Jeff Attinella, POR 27

___

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|14 2019 DoD and Federal Knowledge...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.