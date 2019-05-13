Listen Live Sports

MLS Leaders

May 13, 2019 12:57 am
 
Through Sunday, May 12

Goals
Carlos Vela, LFC 12
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 9
Kei Kamara, COL 7
Krisztian Nemeth, KC 6
Wayne Rooney, DC 6
Diego Rossi, LFC 6
Jozy Altidore, TOR 5
Mauro Manotas, HOU 5
Nani, ORL 5
Nemanja Nikolic, CHI 5
Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 5
Darwin Quintero, MIN 5
Albert Rusnak, RSL 5
Assists
Nicolas Lodeiro, SEA 6
Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 6
Diego Valeri, POR 6
Carlos Vela, LFC 6
Michael Barrios, DAL 5
Latif Blessing, LFC 5
Alberth Elis, HOU 5
Mark-Anthony Kaye, LFC 5
Maximiliano Urruti, MTL 5

12 players tied with 4

___

Shots
Carlos Vela, LFC 64
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 50
Diego Rossi, LFC 41
Aleksandar Katai, CHI 35
Josef Martinez, ATL 35
Sebastian Blanco, POR 34
Dom Dwyer, ORL 33
Alexandru Mitrita, NYC 33
Wayne Rooney, DC 33
Kei Kamara, COL 31
Mauro Manotas, HOU 31
Krisztian Nemeth, KC 31

___

Shots on Goal
Carlos Vela, LFC 26
Diego Rossi, LFC 17
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 16
Kei Kamara, COL 16
Dom Dwyer, ORL 12
Josef Martinez, ATL 12
Maximiliano Moralez, NYC 12
Krisztian Nemeth, KC 12
Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 12
Wayne Rooney, DC 12

___

Cautions
Anibal Godoy, SJ 6
Michael Barrios, DAL 5
Diego Chara, POR 5
Bacary Sagna, MTL 5
Bastian Schweinsteiger, CHI 5

9 players tied with 4

___

Cards
Y R TOTAL
Diego Chara, POR 5 1 6
Anibal Godoy, SJ 6 0 6
Michael Barrios, DAL 5 0 5
Damir Kreilach, RSL 4 1 5
Bacary Sagna, MTL 5 0 5
Bastian Schweinsteiger, CHI 5 0 5

16 players tied with 4

___

Goals-Allowed Avg.
Tyler Miller, LFC 0.67
Brad Guzan, ATL 0.80
Bill Hamid, DC 0.92
David Ousted, CHI 1.08
Sean Johnson, NYC 1.09
Zack Steffen, CLB 1.09
Joe Willis, HOU 1.11
Stefan Frei, SEA 1.18
Jesse Gonzalez, DAL 1.20
Maxime Crepeau, VAN 1.30
Luis Robles, NYR 1.30

___

Shutouts
Bill Hamid, DC 6
Sean Johnson, NYC 6
Evan Bush, MTL 5
Brad Guzan, ATL 5
Tyler Miller, LFC 5
Stefan Frei, SEA 4
David Ousted, CHI 4
Zack Steffen, CLB 4
David Bingham, LA 3
Maxime Crepeau, VAN 3
Vito Mannone, MIN 3
Daniel Vega, SJ 3

___

Saves
Brian Rowe, ORL 40
Stefan Frei, SEA 39
Daniel Vega, SJ 39
Bill Hamid, DC 37
David Bingham, LA 36
Zack Steffen, CLB 36
Vito Mannone, MIN 32
Maxime Crepeau, VAN 29
Cody Cropper, NE 29
Tim Howard, COL 29
Tim Melia, KC 29

___

