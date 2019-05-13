MLS Leaders

Through Sunday, May 12

Goals Carlos Vela, LFC 12 Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 9 Kei Kamara, COL 7 Krisztian Nemeth, KC 6 Wayne Rooney, DC 6 Diego Rossi, LFC 6 Jozy Altidore, TOR 5 Mauro Manotas, HOU 5 Nani, ORL 5 Nemanja Nikolic, CHI 5 Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 5 Darwin Quintero, MIN 5 Albert Rusnak, RSL 5 Assists Nicolas Lodeiro, SEA 6 Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 6 Diego Valeri, POR 6 Carlos Vela, LFC 6 Michael Barrios, DAL 5 Latif Blessing, LFC 5 Alberth Elis, HOU 5 Mark-Anthony Kaye, LFC 5 Maximiliano Urruti, MTL 5

12 players tied with 4

___

Shots Carlos Vela, LFC 64 Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 50 Diego Rossi, LFC 41 Aleksandar Katai, CHI 35 Josef Martinez, ATL 35 Sebastian Blanco, POR 34 Dom Dwyer, ORL 33 Alexandru Mitrita, NYC 33 Wayne Rooney, DC 33 Kei Kamara, COL 31 Mauro Manotas, HOU 31 Krisztian Nemeth, KC 31

___

Shots on Goal Carlos Vela, LFC 26 Diego Rossi, LFC 17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 16 Kei Kamara, COL 16 Dom Dwyer, ORL 12 Josef Martinez, ATL 12 Maximiliano Moralez, NYC 12 Krisztian Nemeth, KC 12 Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 12 Wayne Rooney, DC 12

___

Cautions Anibal Godoy, SJ 6 Michael Barrios, DAL 5 Diego Chara, POR 5 Bacary Sagna, MTL 5 Bastian Schweinsteiger, CHI 5

9 players tied with 4

___

Cards Y R TOTAL Diego Chara, POR 5 1 6 Anibal Godoy, SJ 6 0 6 Michael Barrios, DAL 5 0 5 Damir Kreilach, RSL 4 1 5 Bacary Sagna, MTL 5 0 5 Bastian Schweinsteiger, CHI 5 0 5

16 players tied with 4

___

Goals-Allowed Avg. Tyler Miller, LFC 0.67 Brad Guzan, ATL 0.80 Bill Hamid, DC 0.92 David Ousted, CHI 1.08 Sean Johnson, NYC 1.09 Zack Steffen, CLB 1.09 Joe Willis, HOU 1.11 Stefan Frei, SEA 1.18 Jesse Gonzalez, DAL 1.20 Maxime Crepeau, VAN 1.30 Luis Robles, NYR 1.30

___

Shutouts Bill Hamid, DC 6 Sean Johnson, NYC 6 Evan Bush, MTL 5 Brad Guzan, ATL 5 Tyler Miller, LFC 5 Stefan Frei, SEA 4 David Ousted, CHI 4 Zack Steffen, CLB 4 David Bingham, LA 3 Maxime Crepeau, VAN 3 Vito Mannone, MIN 3 Daniel Vega, SJ 3

___

Saves Brian Rowe, ORL 40 Stefan Frei, SEA 39 Daniel Vega, SJ 39 Bill Hamid, DC 37 David Bingham, LA 36 Zack Steffen, CLB 36 Vito Mannone, MIN 32 Maxime Crepeau, VAN 29 Cody Cropper, NE 29 Tim Howard, COL 29 Tim Melia, KC 29

___

