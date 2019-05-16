Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
MLS Leaders

May 16, 2019 11:26 am
 
Through Wednesday, May 15

Goals
Carlos Vela, LFC 12
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 9
Kei Kamara, COL 7
Mauro Manotas, HOU 6
Krisztian Nemeth, KC 6
Wayne Rooney, DC 6
Diego Rossi, LFC 6
Jozy Altidore, TOR 5
Josef Martinez, ATL 5
Nani, ORL 5
Nemanja Nikolic, CHI 5
Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 5
Darwin Quintero, MIN 5
Albert Rusnak, RSL 5
Assists
Nicolas Lodeiro, SEA 7
Alberth Elis, HOU 6
Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 6
Diego Valeri, POR 6
Carlos Vela, LFC 6
Michael Barrios, DAL 5
Sebastian Blanco, POR 5
Latif Blessing, LFC 5
Mark-Anthony Kaye, LFC 5
Maximiliano Urruti, MTL 5

___

Shots
Carlos Vela, LFC 64
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 50
Diego Rossi, LFC 41
Josef Martinez, ATL 40
Sebastian Blanco, POR 38
Aleksandar Katai, CHI 35
Mauro Manotas, HOU 35
Wayne Rooney, DC 34
Dom Dwyer, ORL 33
Alexandru Mitrita, NYC 33

___

Shots on Goal
Carlos Vela, LFC 26
Diego Rossi, LFC 17
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 16
Kei Kamara, COL 16
Josef Martinez, ATL 14
Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 14
Mauro Manotas, HOU 13
Wayne Rooney, DC 13
Diego Valeri, POR 13
Dom Dwyer, ORL 12
Alberth Elis, HOU 12
Maximiliano Moralez, NYC 12
Krisztian Nemeth, KC 12

___

Cautions
Anibal Godoy, SJ 6
Michael Barrios, DAL 5
Diego Chara, POR 5
Bacary Sagna, MTL 5
Bastian Schweinsteiger, CHI 5

11 players tied with 4

___

Cards
Y R TOTAL
Diego Chara, POR 5 1 6
Anibal Godoy, SJ 6 0 6
Michael Barrios, DAL 5 0 5
Damir Kreilach, RSL 4 1 5
Bacary Sagna, MTL 5 0 5
Bastian Schweinsteiger, CHI 5 0 5

18 players tied with 4

___

Goals-Allowed Avg.
Tyler Miller, LFC 0.67
Brad Guzan, ATL 0.73
Bill Hamid, DC 0.85
David Ousted, CHI 1.08
Sean Johnson, NYC 1.09
Zack Steffen, CLB 1.09
Joe Willis, HOU 1.10
Stefan Frei, SEA 1.17
Jesse Gonzalez, DAL 1.20
Maxime Crepeau, VAN 1.27

___

Shutouts
Bill Hamid, DC 7
Brad Guzan, ATL 6
Sean Johnson, NYC 6
Evan Bush, MTL 5
Tyler Miller, LFC 5
Stefan Frei, SEA 4
David Ousted, CHI 4
Zack Steffen, CLB 4
David Bingham, LA 3
Maxime Crepeau, VAN 3
Vito Mannone, MIN 3
Daniel Vega, SJ 3

___

Saves
Bill Hamid, DC 49
Brian Rowe, ORL 40
Stefan Frei, SEA 39
Daniel Vega, SJ 39
David Bingham, LA 36
Zack Steffen, CLB 36
Jeff Attinella, POR 35
Maxime Crepeau, VAN 34
Vito Mannone, MIN 32
Joe Willis, HOU 32

___

