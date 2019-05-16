MLS Leaders

Through Wednesday, May 15
|Goals
|Carlos Vela, LFC
|12
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA
|9
|Kei Kamara, COL
|7
|Mauro Manotas, HOU
|6
|Krisztian Nemeth, KC
|6
|Wayne Rooney, DC
|6
|Diego Rossi, LFC
|6
|Jozy Altidore, TOR
|5
|Josef Martinez, ATL
|5
|Nani, ORL
|5
|Nemanja Nikolic, CHI
|5
|Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR
|5
|Darwin Quintero, MIN
|5
|Albert Rusnak, RSL
|5
|Assists
|Nicolas Lodeiro, SEA
|7
|Alberth Elis, HOU
|6
|Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR
|6
|Diego Valeri, POR
|6
|Carlos Vela, LFC
|6
|Michael Barrios, DAL
|5
|Sebastian Blanco, POR
|5
|Latif Blessing, LFC
|5
|Mark-Anthony Kaye, LFC
|5
|Maximiliano Urruti, MTL
|5
___
|Shots
|Carlos Vela, LFC
|64
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA
|50
|Diego Rossi, LFC
|41
|Josef Martinez, ATL
|40
|Sebastian Blanco, POR
|38
|Aleksandar Katai, CHI
|35
|Mauro Manotas, HOU
|35
|Wayne Rooney, DC
|34
|Dom Dwyer, ORL
|33
|Alexandru Mitrita, NYC
|33
___
|Shots on Goal
|Carlos Vela, LFC
|26
|Diego Rossi, LFC
|17
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA
|16
|Kei Kamara, COL
|16
|Josef Martinez, ATL
|14
|Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR
|14
|Mauro Manotas, HOU
|13
|Wayne Rooney, DC
|13
|Diego Valeri, POR
|13
|Dom Dwyer, ORL
|12
|Alberth Elis, HOU
|12
|Maximiliano Moralez, NYC
|12
|Krisztian Nemeth, KC
|12
___
|Cautions
|Anibal Godoy, SJ
|6
|Michael Barrios, DAL
|5
|Diego Chara, POR
|5
|Bacary Sagna, MTL
|5
|Bastian Schweinsteiger, CHI
|5
11 players tied with 4
___
|Cards
|
|Y
|R
|TOTAL
|Diego Chara, POR
|5
|1
|6
|Anibal Godoy, SJ
|6
|0
|6
|Michael Barrios, DAL
|5
|0
|5
|Damir Kreilach, RSL
|4
|1
|5
|Bacary Sagna, MTL
|5
|0
|5
|Bastian Schweinsteiger, CHI
|5
|0
|5
18 players tied with 4
___
|Goals-Allowed Avg.
|Tyler Miller, LFC
|0.67
|Brad Guzan, ATL
|0.73
|Bill Hamid, DC
|0.85
|David Ousted, CHI
|1.08
|Sean Johnson, NYC
|1.09
|Zack Steffen, CLB
|1.09
|Joe Willis, HOU
|1.10
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|1.17
|Jesse Gonzalez, DAL
|1.20
|Maxime Crepeau, VAN
|1.27
___
|Shutouts
|Bill Hamid, DC
|7
|Brad Guzan, ATL
|6
|Sean Johnson, NYC
|6
|Evan Bush, MTL
|5
|Tyler Miller, LFC
|5
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|4
|David Ousted, CHI
|4
|Zack Steffen, CLB
|4
|David Bingham, LA
|3
|Maxime Crepeau, VAN
|3
|Vito Mannone, MIN
|3
|Daniel Vega, SJ
|3
___
|Saves
|Bill Hamid, DC
|49
|Brian Rowe, ORL
|40
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|39
|Daniel Vega, SJ
|39
|David Bingham, LA
|36
|Zack Steffen, CLB
|36
|Jeff Attinella, POR
|35
|Maxime Crepeau, VAN
|34
|Vito Mannone, MIN
|32
|Joe Willis, HOU
|32
___
