The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
MLS Leaders

May 25, 2019 2:34 am
 
2 min read
Through Friday, May 24

Goals
Carlos Vela, LFC 15
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 9
Kei Kamara, COL 7
Nani, ORL 7
Krisztian Nemeth, KC 7
Wayne Rooney, DC 7
Diego Rossi, LFC 7
Mauro Manotas, HOU 6
Josef Martinez, ATL 6
Jozy Altidore, TOR 5
Nemanja Nikolic, CHI 5
Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 5
Darwin Quintero, MIN 5
Memo Rodriguez, HOU 5
Albert Rusnak, RSL 5
Assists
Carlos Vela, LFC 9
Nicolas Lodeiro, SEA 7
Eduard Atuesta, LFC 6
Alberth Elis, HOU 6
Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 6
Diego Valeri, POR 6
Michael Barrios, DAL 5
Sebastian Blanco, POR 5
Latif Blessing, LFC 5
Mark-Anthony Kaye, LFC 5
Romain Metanire, MIN 5
Maximiliano Urruti, MTL 5

___

Shots
Carlos Vela, LFC 80
Diego Rossi, LFC 53
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 50
Josef Martinez, ATL 44
Aleksandar Katai, CHI 42
Kei Kamara, COL 39
Sebastian Blanco, POR 38
Wayne Rooney, DC 38
Mauro Manotas, HOU 37
Dom Dwyer, ORL 36

___

Shots on Goal
Carlos Vela, LFC 32
Diego Rossi, LFC 24
Kei Kamara, COL 17
Nani, ORL 17
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 16
Josef Martinez, ATL 15
Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 15
Wayne Rooney, DC 15
Jefferson Savarino, RSL 15
Mauro Manotas, HOU 14

___

Cautions
Anibal Godoy, SJ 6
Michael Barrios, DAL 5
Diego Chara, POR 5
Dom Dwyer, ORL 5
Samuel Piette, MTL 5
Bacary Sagna, MTL 5
Bastian Schweinsteiger, CHI 5

19 players tied with 4

___

Cards
Y R TOTAL
Diego Chara, POR 5 1 6
Anibal Godoy, SJ 6 0 6
Michael Barrios, DAL 5 0 5
Francisco Calvo, CHI 4 1 5
Dom Dwyer, ORL 5 0 5
Cristian Espinoza, SJ 4 1 5
Damir Kreilach, RSL 4 1 5
Samuel Piette, MTL 5 0 5
Bacary Sagna, MTL 5 0 5
Bastian Schweinsteiger, CHI 5 0 5

___

Goals-Allowed Avg.
Tyler Miller, LFC 0.73
Brad Guzan, ATL 0.85
Bill Hamid, DC 0.93
Stefan Frei, SEA 1.08
Sean Johnson, NYC 1.09
Zack Steffen, CLB 1.09
Joe Willis, HOU 1.09
Andre Blake, PHI 1.18
David Bingham, LA 1.21
Maxime Crepeau, VAN 1.25
Jesse Gonzalez, DAL 1.25
Luis Robles, NYR 1.25

___

Shutouts
Bill Hamid, DC 7
Evan Bush, MTL 6
Brad Guzan, ATL 6
Sean Johnson, NYC 6
Tyler Miller, LFC 6
Stefan Frei, SEA 5
David Bingham, LA 4
Vito Mannone, MIN 4
David Ousted, CHI 4
Zack Steffen, CLB 4

___

Saves
Bill Hamid, DC 51
David Bingham, LA 46
Stefan Frei, SEA 45
Brian Rowe, ORL 42
Daniel Vega, SJ 41
Maxime Crepeau, VAN 40
Zack Steffen, CLB 36
Jeff Attinella, POR 35
Evan Bush, MTL 35
Tim Howard, COL 35

