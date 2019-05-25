BC-SOC–MLS Leaders
MLS Leaders
Through Friday, May 24
|Goals
|Carlos Vela, LFC
|15
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA
|9
|Kei Kamara, COL
|7
|Nani, ORL
|7
|Krisztian Nemeth, KC
|7
|Wayne Rooney, DC
|7
|Diego Rossi, LFC
|7
|Mauro Manotas, HOU
|6
|Josef Martinez, ATL
|6
|Jozy Altidore, TOR
|5
|Nemanja Nikolic, CHI
|5
|Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR
|5
|Darwin Quintero, MIN
|5
|Memo Rodriguez, HOU
|5
|Albert Rusnak, RSL
|5
|Assists
|Carlos Vela, LFC
|9
|Nicolas Lodeiro, SEA
|7
|Eduard Atuesta, LFC
|6
|Alberth Elis, HOU
|6
|Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR
|6
|Diego Valeri, POR
|6
|Michael Barrios, DAL
|5
|Sebastian Blanco, POR
|5
|Latif Blessing, LFC
|5
|Mark-Anthony Kaye, LFC
|5
|Romain Metanire, MIN
|5
|Maximiliano Urruti, MTL
|5
|Shots
|Carlos Vela, LFC
|80
|Diego Rossi, LFC
|53
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA
|50
|Josef Martinez, ATL
|44
|Aleksandar Katai, CHI
|42
|Kei Kamara, COL
|39
|Sebastian Blanco, POR
|38
|Wayne Rooney, DC
|38
|Mauro Manotas, HOU
|37
|Dom Dwyer, ORL
|36
|Shots on Goal
|Carlos Vela, LFC
|32
|Diego Rossi, LFC
|24
|Kei Kamara, COL
|17
|Nani, ORL
|17
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA
|16
|Josef Martinez, ATL
|15
|Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR
|15
|Wayne Rooney, DC
|15
|Jefferson Savarino, RSL
|15
|Mauro Manotas, HOU
|14
|Cautions
|Anibal Godoy, SJ
|6
|Michael Barrios, DAL
|5
|Diego Chara, POR
|5
|Dom Dwyer, ORL
|5
|Samuel Piette, MTL
|5
|Bacary Sagna, MTL
|5
|Bastian Schweinsteiger, CHI
|5
19 players tied with 4
|Cards
|
|Y
|R
|TOTAL
|Diego Chara, POR
|5
|1
|6
|Anibal Godoy, SJ
|6
|0
|6
|Michael Barrios, DAL
|5
|0
|5
|Francisco Calvo, CHI
|4
|1
|5
|Dom Dwyer, ORL
|5
|0
|5
|Cristian Espinoza, SJ
|4
|1
|5
|Damir Kreilach, RSL
|4
|1
|5
|Samuel Piette, MTL
|5
|0
|5
|Bacary Sagna, MTL
|5
|0
|5
|Bastian Schweinsteiger, CHI
|5
|0
|5
|Goals-Allowed Avg.
|Tyler Miller, LFC
|0.73
|Brad Guzan, ATL
|0.85
|Bill Hamid, DC
|0.93
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|1.08
|Sean Johnson, NYC
|1.09
|Zack Steffen, CLB
|1.09
|Joe Willis, HOU
|1.09
|Andre Blake, PHI
|1.18
|David Bingham, LA
|1.21
|Maxime Crepeau, VAN
|1.25
|Jesse Gonzalez, DAL
|1.25
|Luis Robles, NYR
|1.25
|Shutouts
|Bill Hamid, DC
|7
|Evan Bush, MTL
|6
|Brad Guzan, ATL
|6
|Sean Johnson, NYC
|6
|Tyler Miller, LFC
|6
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|5
|David Bingham, LA
|4
|Vito Mannone, MIN
|4
|David Ousted, CHI
|4
|Zack Steffen, CLB
|4
|Saves
|Bill Hamid, DC
|51
|David Bingham, LA
|46
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|45
|Brian Rowe, ORL
|42
|Daniel Vega, SJ
|41
|Maxime Crepeau, VAN
|40
|Zack Steffen, CLB
|36
|Jeff Attinella, POR
|35
|Evan Bush, MTL
|35
|Tim Howard, COL
|35
