BC-SOC–MLS Leaders

MLS Leaders

Through Friday, May 24

Goals Carlos Vela, LFC 15 Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 9 Kei Kamara, COL 7 Nani, ORL 7 Krisztian Nemeth, KC 7 Wayne Rooney, DC 7 Diego Rossi, LFC 7 Mauro Manotas, HOU 6 Josef Martinez, ATL 6 Jozy Altidore, TOR 5 Nemanja Nikolic, CHI 5 Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 5 Darwin Quintero, MIN 5 Memo Rodriguez, HOU 5 Albert Rusnak, RSL 5 Assists Carlos Vela, LFC 9 Nicolas Lodeiro, SEA 7 Eduard Atuesta, LFC 6 Alberth Elis, HOU 6 Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 6 Diego Valeri, POR 6 Michael Barrios, DAL 5 Sebastian Blanco, POR 5 Latif Blessing, LFC 5 Mark-Anthony Kaye, LFC 5 Romain Metanire, MIN 5 Maximiliano Urruti, MTL 5

___

Shots Carlos Vela, LFC 80 Diego Rossi, LFC 53 Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 50 Josef Martinez, ATL 44 Aleksandar Katai, CHI 42 Kei Kamara, COL 39 Sebastian Blanco, POR 38 Wayne Rooney, DC 38 Mauro Manotas, HOU 37 Dom Dwyer, ORL 36

___

Shots on Goal Carlos Vela, LFC 32 Diego Rossi, LFC 24 Kei Kamara, COL 17 Nani, ORL 17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 16 Josef Martinez, ATL 15 Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 15 Wayne Rooney, DC 15 Jefferson Savarino, RSL 15 Mauro Manotas, HOU 14

___

Cautions Anibal Godoy, SJ 6 Michael Barrios, DAL 5 Diego Chara, POR 5 Dom Dwyer, ORL 5 Samuel Piette, MTL 5 Bacary Sagna, MTL 5 Bastian Schweinsteiger, CHI 5

19 players tied with 4

Advertisement

___

Cards Y R TOTAL Diego Chara, POR 5 1 6 Anibal Godoy, SJ 6 0 6 Michael Barrios, DAL 5 0 5 Francisco Calvo, CHI 4 1 5 Dom Dwyer, ORL 5 0 5 Cristian Espinoza, SJ 4 1 5 Damir Kreilach, RSL 4 1 5 Samuel Piette, MTL 5 0 5 Bacary Sagna, MTL 5 0 5 Bastian Schweinsteiger, CHI 5 0 5

___

Goals-Allowed Avg. Tyler Miller, LFC 0.73 Brad Guzan, ATL 0.85 Bill Hamid, DC 0.93 Stefan Frei, SEA 1.08 Sean Johnson, NYC 1.09 Zack Steffen, CLB 1.09 Joe Willis, HOU 1.09 Andre Blake, PHI 1.18 David Bingham, LA 1.21 Maxime Crepeau, VAN 1.25 Jesse Gonzalez, DAL 1.25 Luis Robles, NYR 1.25

___

Shutouts Bill Hamid, DC 7 Evan Bush, MTL 6 Brad Guzan, ATL 6 Sean Johnson, NYC 6 Tyler Miller, LFC 6 Stefan Frei, SEA 5 David Bingham, LA 4 Vito Mannone, MIN 4 David Ousted, CHI 4 Zack Steffen, CLB 4

___

Saves Bill Hamid, DC 51 David Bingham, LA 46 Stefan Frei, SEA 45 Brian Rowe, ORL 42 Daniel Vega, SJ 41 Maxime Crepeau, VAN 40 Zack Steffen, CLB 36 Jeff Attinella, POR 35 Evan Bush, MTL 35 Tim Howard, COL 35

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.