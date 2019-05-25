Listen Live Sports

Monaco GP Results

May 25, 2019 8:52 pm
 
PARIS, May 25 (Xinhua) — Following are the 2019 Monaco F1 Grand Prix qualifying results on Saturday: 1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 1:10.166 2. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 1:10.252 3. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 1:10.641 4. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 1:10.947 5. Pierre Gasly, Red Bull, 1:11.041 6. Kevin Magnussen, Haas, 1:11.109 7. Daniel Ricciardo, Renault, 1:11.218 8. Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, 1:11.271 9. Carlos Sainz, McLaren, 1:11.417 10. Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso, 1:11.653Enditem

