Monaco GP Results

PARIS, May 25 (Xinhua) — Following are the 2019 Monaco F1 Grand Prix qualifying results on Saturday: 1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 1:10.166 2. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 1:10.252 3. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 1:10.641 4. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 1:10.947 5. Pierre Gasly, Red Bull, 1:11.041 6. Kevin Magnussen, Haas, 1:11.109 7. Daniel Ricciardo, Renault, 1:11.218 8. Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, 1:11.271 9. Carlos Sainz, McLaren, 1:11.417 10. Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso, 1:11.653Enditem

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.