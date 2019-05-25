Monaco GP Results

PARIS, May 25 (Xinhua) — Following are the 2019 Monaco F1 Grand Prix qualifying results on Saturday:
1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 1:10.166
2. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 1:10.252
3. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 1:10.641
4. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 1:10.947
5. Pierre Gasly, Red Bull, 1:11.041
6. Kevin Magnussen, Haas, 1:11.109
7. Daniel Ricciardo, Renault, 1:11.218
8. Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, 1:11.271
9. Carlos Sainz, McLaren, 1:11.417
10. Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso, 1:11.653Enditem
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.