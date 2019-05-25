Monaco GP Results

PARIS, May 25 (Xinhua) — Following are the 2019 Monaco F1 Grand Prix qualifying results on Saturday:

1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 1:10.166

2. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 1:10.252

3. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 1:10.641

Advertisement

4. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 1:10.947

5. Pierre Gasly, Red Bull, 1:11.041

6. Kevin Magnussen, Haas, 1:11.109

7. Daniel Ricciardo, Renault, 1:11.218

8. Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, 1:11.271

9. Carlos Sainz, McLaren, 1:11.417

10. Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso, 1:11.653Enditem

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.