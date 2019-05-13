Monday’s College Baseball Scores

EAST

Monmouth 9, Iona 4

Niagara 9, Siena 7

SOUTH

Gardner-Webb at ETSU, ccd.

FAR WEST

Loyola Marymount 15, CSU Bakersfield 9

TOURNAMENTS NAIA

Arizona Christian 5, Jamestown 4

British Columbia 7, Huntington 5

Concordia (Neb.) 3, Clarke 1

Georgetown (Ky.) 6, Indiana Southeast 1

Madonna 8, Marian (Ind.) 6

Mobile 5, Baker 4 10 innings

Olivet Nazerene 9, Jarvis Christian 3

Talladega 3, Thomas (Ga.) 2

Union (Ky.) 13, St. Xavier 12

Webber International 5, Campbellsville 2

York (Neb.) 7, Columbia (Mo.) 6

NCCAA

SW Christian 20, Arlington Baptist 0, 5 innings

