...

Monday’s Sports Transactions

May 6, 2019 5:02 pm
 
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended Atlanta RHP Kevin Gausman five games and fined him an undisclosed amount for intentionally throwing a pitch at Miami’s José Ureña during a May 3 game.

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed LHP David Price on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 3. Selected the contract of RHP Ryan Weber from Pawtucket (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated RHP Ryan Burr from the 10-day IL. Purchased the contract of OF Charlie Tilson from Charlotte (IL). Transferred RHP Nate Jones to the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated OF Clint Frazier from the 10-day IL.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RHP Carl Edwards Jr. from Iowa (PCL). Optioned RHP Dillon Maples to Iowa.

NEW YORK METS — Acquired RHP Wilmer Font from Tampa Bay for a player to be named or cash. Transferred OF Yoenis Céspedes to the 60-day IL.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released LHP Felix Carvallo and INF Steve Figueroa.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Traded RHP David Palladino to Sussex County (Can-Am) for cash.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed INF Blake Schmit

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed RHP Zach Jemiola.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Released RHP Tanner Cable; LHPs Jake Davis, Grant Gamble, Will Myers, Tanner Pruett and Dan Zurowski; and INF Taylor Schwaner.

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Released INF Carson Lee; RHPs Alex McCune and Ed Voyles; and OFs Brandon Pugh and Rodney Tennie.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Released INF Darian Carpenter; UTL Zach Files; RHPs Ryan Gowens, Chevis Hoover, Connor Leedholm and Trent Simpson; and C Fernando Villegas.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed INF Sebastian Diaz and LHP Patrick Ledet. Released OF Justin Ellison and Adam Sisk; RHPs David Griffin and Jacob Sylvester; C-1B Brad Hamilton; UTL Caleb Ledbetter; LHP Brandon Maddern; 3B Nick Michaels; INF Derek Perry; and 1Bs Greg Pickett and Kevin Riley. Placed RHP Trent Autry on the suspended list.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Released LHP Colton Fletcher; DH Keith Grieshaber; C Spencer Holcomb; and RHPs Luis Rivero, Tyler Sharp and Ryan Simpler.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Released RHPs Micah Beyer, Quinn DiPasquale, C.J. Lee and Shinya Toyama; INF Nick Gotta; C Glenn Kubek, and OF Kevin VanAsselburg.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Released INFs Jacob Boston, Joe Moran, Marc DiLeo and Harrison Bragg; LHP Brad Burdett, Cs Jonah Dean-Hargroves and Jake Simpson.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Released LHPs Kellen Crose, Drew Weston and Josh LaPiana; C Hunter Dolshun; OFs Alexis Rivera and Joba Ferrell; RHPs Spencer Moran, Matt Murphy, Brandon Nylin and Taso Stathoupoulos; and INF Kelvin Rivera.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Released 1B Tanner Bos; RHPs Drew Peden and Steve Heilenbach; 1B-OF Ryan Rodriguez; and C J.T. Thomas.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released S Da’Norris Searcy. Waived OT Isaiah Battle,

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Jhavonte Dean, RB Trayone Gray and LB Willie Harvey. Waived RB Darrin Hall, CB Ashton Lampkin and LB Xavier Woodson-Luster.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed CB Chandon Sullivan and WR Darrius Shepherd. Released RB Lavon Coleman.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Re-signed LB Bryce Hager to a one-year contract.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed P A.J. Cole and DT Ronald Ollie.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed LB LaRoy Reynolds to a one-year contract and RB Austin Walter to a three-year contract. Waived DL Ryan Delaire.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Named Pat Verbeek assistant general manager.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Promoted Al Murray to assistant general manager-director of amateur scouting; Jamie Pushor to assistant general manager-director of player personnel; and Stacy Roest to assistant general manager-director of player development and general manager of Syracuse (AHL). Named Mathieu Darche director of hockey operations.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned F Axel Jonsson-Fjallby from Djurgardens IF (Swedish Hockey League) to Hershey (AHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Acquired M David Guzman from Portland for an international roster spot for 2019.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired $100,000 in targeted allocation money in 2020 and $75,000 in general allocation money in 2019 from Houston for a 2019 international slot. Acquired F Brian Fernández from Liga MX and added him to the as a designated player.

COLLEGE

BUTLER — Announced men’s basketball graduate C Derrik Smits has transferred from Valparaiso.

GEORGIA — Announced women’s junior basketball G Mikayla Coombs is transferring from UConn.

ST. ANDREWS — Named Stephanie Kot women’s soccer coach.

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Announced the resignation of director of athletics Chris King to become vice president and director of athletics at Robert Morris.

TEXAS TECH — Signed athletic director Kirby Hocutt a two-year contract extension through 2027.

