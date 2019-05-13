Monday’s Sports Transactions

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned OF Mike Tauchman to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Designated 1B Kendrys Morales for assignment. Reinstated OF/1B Mark Canha from the 10-day IL.
NEW YORK METS — Sent RHP Neraldo Catalina to Tampa Bay to complete an earlier trade.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Named John Beilein coach and signed him to a five-year contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released CB Ryan Pulley and TE Jerome Washington. Signed S Tyler Sigler and RB Dontae Strickland.
BUFFALO BILLS — Released TE Jake Fisher and RB Keith Ford. Signed TE Lee Smith to a three-year contract and TE Moral Stephens, DT Quindarius Thagard, OL Garrett McGhin and S Abraham Wallace.
CHICAGO BEARS — Waived OL Tommy Doles. Signed TE Jesper Horsted.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived RB Devante Mays. Signed RB L.J. Scott.
DENVER BRONCOS — Waived TE Temarrick Hemingway, DL Jaylen Johnson and Cashaud Lyons and OT Brian Wallace. Signed DL DeShawn Williams and Deyon Sizer, TE Bug Howard and OL Nathan Jacobson.
DETROIT LIONS — Released LB Tre’ Williams. Signed LB Juwon Young.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed S Khari Willis and CB Marvell Tell III.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Re-signed NT Damion Square to a one-year contract.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Xavien Howard to a contract extension through the 2024 season.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed LB Ryan Connelly and WR Darius Slayton. Re-signed DT John Jenkins.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed QB Cody Kessler and OL Stefen Wisniewski.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DL Connor Griffiths, OL Asotui El,i, RB Bradu Oliveira and DB Kerfalla Exumé.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed F Nikolai Prokhorkin to a one-year, entry-level contract.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed Fs Fabian Zetterlund and Mikhail Maltsev to three-year, entry-level contracts.
ORLANDO CITY B — Waived F Sebastian Joffre and M Ignacio Cubeddu.
IOWA STATE — Announced junior men’s basketball G Javan Johnson is transferring from Iowa State.
THE CITADEL — Promoted quality control coach Bobby Ruff to tackles and tight ends coach.
