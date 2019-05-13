Listen Live Sports

Monday's Sports Transactions

BASEBALL
American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned OF Mike Tauchman to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Designated 1B Kendrys Morales for assignment. Reinstated OF/1B Mark Canha from the 10-day IL.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Sent RHP Neraldo Catalina to Tampa Bay to complete an earlier trade.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Named John Beilein coach and signed him to a five-year contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released CB Ryan Pulley and TE Jerome Washington. Signed S Tyler Sigler and RB Dontae Strickland.

BUFFALO BILLS — Released TE Jake Fisher and RB Keith Ford. Signed TE Lee Smith to a three-year contract and TE Moral Stephens, DT Quindarius Thagard, OL Garrett McGhin and S Abraham Wallace.

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived OL Tommy Doles. Signed TE Jesper Horsted.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived RB Devante Mays. Signed RB L.J. Scott.

DENVER BRONCOS — Waived TE Temarrick Hemingway, DL Jaylen Johnson and Cashaud Lyons and OT Brian Wallace. Signed DL DeShawn Williams and Deyon Sizer, TE Bug Howard and OL Nathan Jacobson.

DETROIT LIONS — Released LB Tre’ Williams. Signed LB Juwon Young.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed S Khari Willis and CB Marvell Tell III.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Re-signed NT Damion Square to a one-year contract.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Xavien Howard to a contract extension through the 2024 season.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed LB Ryan Connelly and WR Darius Slayton. Re-signed DT John Jenkins.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed QB Cody Kessler and OL Stefen Wisniewski.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DL Connor Griffiths, OL Asotui El,i, RB Bradu Oliveira and DB Kerfalla Exumé.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed F Nikolai Prokhorkin to a one-year, entry-level contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed Fs Fabian Zetterlund and Mikhail Maltsev to three-year, entry-level contracts.

SOCCER
USL League One

ORLANDO CITY B — Waived F Sebastian Joffre and M Ignacio Cubeddu.

COLLEGE

IOWA STATE — Announced junior men’s basketball G Javan Johnson is transferring from Iowa State.

THE CITADEL — Promoted quality control coach Bobby Ruff to tackles and tight ends coach.

