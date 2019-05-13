Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Jake Newberry, to Omaha (PCL). Selected the contract of INF Nicky Lopez from Omaha.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed RHP Luis Garcia. Recalled RHP Taylor Cole from Salt Lake (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP Tyler Duffey from Rochewster (IL). Optioned OF Jake Cave to Rochester.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned OF Mike Tauchman to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Placed RHP Jonathan Loaisiga and 3B Miguel Andújar on the 10-day IL, Loaisiga retroactive to Friday. Reinstated OF Aaron Hicks from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Chance Adams and LHP Nestor Cortes Jr. from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Designated 1B Kendrys Morales for assignment. Reinstated OF/1B Mark Canha from the 10-day IL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned RHP Dan Altavilla to Arkansas (TL). Recalled RHP Austin Adams from Tacoma (PCL).

National League

NEW YORK METS — Sent RHP Neraldo Catalina to Tampa Bay to complete an earlier trade.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected the contract of INF/OF Jake Elmore from Indianapolis (IL). Placed INF Jung Ho Kang on the 10-day IL. Transferred RHP Jameson Taillon to the 60-day IL.

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Released RHP Wes Torrez.

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Traded RHP Edwin Carl to High Point (Atlantic) to complete an earlier trade. Traded LHP Kevin Grendell to Sussex County (Can-Am) for future considerations.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed RHPs Robert Calvano and Kevin Hamann.

MILWAUKEE — Signed LHP T.J. House.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Released RHP Ryan Caporice. Traded LHP Patrick Schuster to Fargo-Moorhead for a player to be named.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Alec Asher.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Ryan Gowens.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Traded RHP Marvin Gorgas to Quebec (Can-Am).

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Named John Beilein coach and signed him to a five-year contract.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Named Frank Vogel coach.

Women’s NBA

LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Waived Gs Loryn Goodwin and Gabby Green.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released CB Ryan Pulley and TE Jerome Washington. Signed S Tyler Sigler and RB Dontae Strickland.

BUFFALO BILLS — Released TE Jake Fisher and RB Keith Ford. Signed TE Lee Smith to a three-year contract and TE Moral Stephens, DT Quindarius Thagard, OL Garrett McGhin and S Abraham Wallace.

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived OL Tommy Doles. Signed TE Jesper Horsted, WR Riley Ridley, RB Kerrith Whyte Jr. and DB Stephen Denmark.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived RB Devante Mays. Signed RB L.J. Scott.

DENVER BRONCOS — Waived TE Temarrick Hemingway, DL Jaylen Johnson and Cashaud Lyons and OT Brian Wallace. Signed DL DeShawn Williams and Deyon Sizer, TE Bug Howard and OL Nathan Jacobson.

DETROIT LIONS — Released LB Tre’ Williams. Signed LB Juwon Young.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released WR Matthew Eaton. Claimed S Mike Tyson off waivers from Houston. Signed G Elgton Jenkins.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed LB Xavier Woodson-Luster. Waived LB Chase Middleton.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed S Khari Willis and CB Marvell Tell III.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Announced the retirement of QB EJ Manuel. Signed WR Rashard Davis, RB Marcus Marshall, TE Jody Fortson, DB Herb Miller and DB Andrew Soroh. Claimed OT Zach Golditch off waivers from Arizona. Waived WR Andre Lindsey, WR Sammie Coates, DB Leon McQuay, DB Dakari Moore and FB JD Moore. Placed TE Tim Ward on the non-football injury list. Placed WR Jamire Jordan on injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Re-signed NT Damion Square to a one-year contract.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Xavien Howard to a contract extension through the 2024 season.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released OL Calvin Anderson and WR Xavier Ubosi. Signed WR Dontrelle Inman and OL Jared Veldheer.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed LB Ryan Connelly and WR Darius Slayton. Re-signed DT John Jenkins.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed QB Cody Kessler and OL Stefen Wisniewski.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived OT Israel Helms and WR Malik Taylor. Waived/injured TE Isaiah Searight. Released RB Kerwynn Williams. Signed S D’Cota Dixon, LB David Kenney, OT Riley Mayfield and WR Spencer Schnell.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived/injured DB Hamp Cheevers. Waived DBs Jonathan Crawford and Taj-Amir Torres and WR Isaac Zico. Agreed to terms with TE Parker Hesse, WRs Cody Hollister and Joseph Parker and DBs Kareem Orr, D’Andre Payne and LaDarius Wiley.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived RB Russell Hansbrough, DB Joshua Holsey and OT Roubbens Joseph. Signed DE Jonathan Bonner, G Jerald Foster, DB Deion Harris, DL Austin Maloata and RB Craig Reynolds.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DL Connor Griffiths, OL Asotui El,i, RB Bradu Oliveira and DB Kerfalla Exumé.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed F Nikolai Prokhorkin to a one-year, entry-level contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed Fs Fabian Zetterlund and Mikhail Maltsev to three-year, entry-level contracts.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Signed F Gyasi Zardes to a multiyear contract extension.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Announced Michael Burns has been dismissed as general manager.

USL League One

ORLANDO CITY B — Waived F Sebastian Joffre and M Ignacio Cubeddu.

COLLEGE

BROWN — Named Kevin Norman men’s swimming and diving coach.

CENTRAL MICHIGAN — Announced the reitrement of softball coach Margo Jonker.

IOWA STATE — Announced junior men’s basketball G Javan Johnson is transferring from Iowa State.

NEW JERSEY CITY — Named Rusty Thomsen women’s bowling coach and Frank Parisi associate women’s bowling coach.

PENN STATE — Announced the resignation of women’s tennis coach Chris Cagle.

THE CITADEL — Promoted quality control coach Bobby Ruff to tackles and tight ends coach.

