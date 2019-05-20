Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned C Oscar Hernandez and RHP Josh Smith to Pawtucket (IL). Reinstated C Sandy Leon from paternity leave and LHP David Price from the 10-day IL.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated OF Eloy Jiménez from the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Sent LHP Andrew Heaney to Salt Lake (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Jake Barrett from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Traded RHPs Arodys Vizcaino and LHP Jesse Biddle to Seattle for RHP Anthony Swarzak.

NEW YORK METS — Sent LHP Jason Vargas to Binghamton (EL) for a rehab assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned OF Nick Williams to Lehigh Valley (IL). Reinstated SS Scott Kingery from the 10-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Designated OF Aaron Altherr for assignment. Reinstated LHP Drew Pomeranz from the 10-day IL.

American Association

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed OF Christian Hollie.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Named J.B. Bickerstaff associate head coach.

FOOTBALL National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived DT Jordan Thompson. Signed QB Chad Kelly.

Canadian Football League

B.C. LIONS — Signed LB Adam Konar.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with D Yegor Rykov on a entry-level contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed Fs Shane Gersich and Brian Pinho to one-year, two-way contracts.

American Hockey League

STOCKTON HEAT — Signed F Mason Morelli to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

IOWA — Placed volleyball coach Bond Shymansky on paid administrative leave for 30 days for an unspecified violation of NCAA rules.

ST. JOHN’S — Named Will Bartlett director of men’s basketball player development and Chris Huey director of men’s basketball operations.

