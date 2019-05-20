Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of RHP Josh Lucas from Norfolk (IL). Transferred RHP Nate Karns to the 60-day IL.

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned C Oscar Hernandez and RHP Josh Smith to Pawtucket (IL). Reinstated C Sandy Leon from paternity leave and LHP David Price from the 10-day IL.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated OF Eloy Jiménez from the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Sent LHP Andrew Heaney to Salt Lake (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Jake Barrett from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Sent OF Giancarlo Stanton to Tampa (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent RHP Matt Seelinger to San Francisco to complete an earlier trade.

TEXAS RANGERS – Announced Rule V selection RHP Reed Garrett was returned by Detroit and assigned to Nashville (PCL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Traded RHPs Arodys Vizcaino and LHP Jesse Biddle to Seattle for RHP Anthony Swarzak.

NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Seth Lugo on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Héctor Santiago from Syracuse (IL). Sent LHP Jason Vargas to Binghamton (EL) for a rehab assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned OF Nick Williams to Lehigh Valley (IL). Reinstated SS Scott Kingery from the 10-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Designated OF Aaron Altherr for assignment. Reinstated LHP Drew Pomeranz from the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Andrew Suarez from Sacramento. Optioned INF Donovan Solano to Sacramento.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Designated LHP Dan Jennings for assignment. Reinstated LHP Tony Sipp from the 10-day IL. Claimed RHP Javy Guerra off waivers from Toronto.

American Association

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed OF Christian Hollie.

Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Released RHP John Richy.

SOUTHERN MARYLAND BLUE CRABS — Released RHP Nick Carrell.

Frontier League

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Released LHP Noah Sadler. Signed LHP Mario Samuel.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Released RHP Tanner Thomas and OF Doug Trimble.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Released 1B Ross Haffey. Signed RHP Tanner Cable and INF Shane Cooper.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Devin Rose.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Released OF Preston Scott.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Named J.B. Bickerstaff associate head coach.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Rock Ya-Sin and WR Parris Campbell.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Announced interim coach Ryan Saunders will be retained.

Women’s NBA

LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Traded C Jantel Lavender to Chicago for a 2020 second-round draft pick.

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Waived Gs Bianca Cuevas-Moore and Kelly Faris and F Megan Huff.

FOOTBALL National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived DT Jordan Thompson. Signed QB Chad Kelly.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released OL Jake Eldrenkamp. Re-signed DL Danny Shelton.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived TE Jordan Leggett. Signed P Matt Darr.

Canadian Football League

B.C. LIONS — Signed LB Adam Konar.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with D Yegor Rykov on a entry-level contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed Fs Shane Gersich and Brian Pinho to one-year, two-way contracts.

American Hockey League

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed C Tommy Novak to a one-year contract.

STOCKTON HEAT — Signed F Mason Morelli to a one-year contract.

ECHL

ECHL BOARD OF GOVERNORS — Voted to terminate the membership of the Manchester Monarchs, effective immediately, for ceasing operations and failing to ice a team for play in the 2019-20 season.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

CINCINNATI — Recalled F Rashawn Dally from Memphis (USL Championship).

COLLEGE

FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON — Relieved interim baseball coach Justin McKay of his duties.

IOWA — Placed volleyball coach Bond Shymansky on paid administrative leave for 30 days for an unspecified violation of NCAA rules.

MICHIGAN — Named Toyelle Wilson assistant women’s basketball coach and recruiting coordinator.

ST. JOHN’S — Named Will Bartlett director of men’s basketball player development and Chris Huey director of men’s basketball operations.

UCLA — Named Kristina Comforte associate head gymnastics coach.

