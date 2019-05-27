Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned LHP Darwinzon Hernandez to Pawtucket (IL). Reinstated 2B Brock Holt from the 10-day IL. Transferred 2B Dustin Pedroia to the 60-day IL.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Released OF Carlos Gonzalez. Sent OF Tyler Naquin to Akron (EL) for a rehab assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned LHps Gregory Soto and Matt Hall to Toledo (IL). Recalled LHP Matt Hall from Toledo.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed 2B Aledmys Diaz on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of 2B Jack Mayfield from Round Rock (PCL). Sent 2B Jose Altuve to Round Rock for a rehab assignment.

Advertisement

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned LHP Richard Lovelady to Omaha (PCL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed RHP Randall Delgado to a minor league contract.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Casey Sadler to Durham (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Oliver Drake from Durham. Transferred RHP Tyler Glasnow to the 60-day IL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Assigned LHP Ryan Feierabend outright to Buffalo (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed RHP Luke Weaver on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Jimmie Sherfy from Reno (PCL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned LHP Tim Collins to Iowa (PCL). Selected the contract of 1B Jim Adduci from Iowa.

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled LHP Cody Reed from Louisville (IL) as 26th man for Monday’s doubleheader.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed OF Charlie Blackmon on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 29. Optioned OF Noel Cuevas to Albuquerque (PCL). Recalled OF Yonathan Daza from Albuquerque.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned OF Kyle Garlick to Oklahoma City (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Tyler Kinley to New Orleans (PCL). Recalled RHP Elieser Hernandez from New Orleans.

NEW YORK METS — Designated OF Rajai Davis for assignment. Assigned RHPs Tim Peterson and Paul Sewald outright to Syracuse (IL). Reinstated OF Michael Conforto from the 7-day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Dovydas Neverauskas to Indianapolis (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Alex McRae from Indianapolis. Recalled RHP Richard Rodriguez from Indianapolis. Transferred OF Corey Dickerson to the 60-day IL. Sent 3B Jung Ho Kang to Indianapolis for a rehab assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Cal Quantrill to El Paso (PCL). Recalled RHP Luis Perdomo from El Paso.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Released OF Jayce Ray and RHP/INF Tyler Wolfe. Signed RHP Michael Hope.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released INF Morgan Blatnik and RHP Michael McCormick.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Traded OF Noah Cummings to the Sussex County (Can-Am) to complete an earlier trade. Signed RHP Tyson Cronin.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed OF Kyle Wren.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHPs Tanner Scheppers and Josh Lueke. Released RHP Brett Marshall. Placed LHP Jake Fisher on the inactive list.

HOCKEY American Hockey League

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Recalled C Alex Dostie from Tulsa (ECHL).

COLLEGE

MISSISSIPPI — Named Keith Carter interim athletic director.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.