Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Traded RHP Yefry Ramirez to Pittsburgh for a player to be named or cash. Optioned RHP Evan Phillips to Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned LHP Darwinzon Hernandez to Pawtucket (IL). Reinstated 2B Brock Holt from the 10-day IL. Transferred 2B Dustin Pedroia to the 60-day IL.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Released OF Carlos Gonzalez. Sent OF Tyler Naquin to Akron (EL) for a rehab assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned LHPs Gregory Soto and Matt Hall to Toledo (IL). Recalled LHP Matt Hall from Toledo.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed 2B Aledmys Diaz on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of 2B Jack Mayfield from Round Rock (PCL). Sent 2B Jose Altuve to Round Rock for a rehab assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned LHP Richard Lovelady to Omaha (PCL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed RHP Randall Delgado to a minor league contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed RHP Jimmy Cordero off waivers from Toronto and assigned him to Tacoma (PCL). Transferred RHP Gerson Bautista to the 60-day IL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Casey Sadler to Durham (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Oliver Drake from Durham. Transferred RHP Tyler Glasnow to the 60-day IL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled LHP Kyle Bird from Nashville (PCL). Designated RHP Jeanmar Gómez for assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Assigned LHP Ryan Feierabend outright to Buffalo (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed RHP Luke Weaver on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Jimmie Sherfy from Reno (PCL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned LHP Tim Collins to Iowa (PCL). Selected the contract of 1B Jim Adduci from Iowa.

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled LHP Cody Reed from Louisville (IL) as 26th man for Monday’s doubleheader.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed OF Charlie Blackmon on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 29. Optioned OF Noel Cuevas to Albuquerque (PCL). Recalled OF Yonathan Daza from Albuquerque.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned OF Kyle Garlick to Oklahoma City (PCL). Activated RHP Joe Kelly from the bereavement list. Optioned LHP Caleb Ferguson to Oklahoma City (PCL). Selected the contract of C Will Smith. Placed C Austin Barnes on the 10-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Tyler Kinley to New Orleans (PCL). Recalled RHP Elieser Hernandez from New Orleans.

NEW YORK METS — Designated OF Rajai Davis for assignment. Assigned RHPs Tim Peterson and Paul Sewald outright to Syracuse (IL). Reinstated OF Michael Conforto from the 7-day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Dovydas Neverauskas and RHO Montana DuRapau to Indianapolis (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Alex McRae from Indianapolis. Recalled RHP Richard Rodriguez from Indianapolis. Transferred OF Corey Dickerson to the 60-day IL. Sent 3B Jung Ho Kang to Indianapolis for a rehab assignment. Assigned RHP Yefry Ramirez to Indianapolis. Designated RHP Jesus Liranzo for assignment. Recalled RHP Mitch Keller from Indianapolis.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Cal Quantrill to El Paso (PCL). Recalled RHP Luis Perdomo from El Paso.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Released OF Jayce Ray and RHP/INF Tyler Wolfe. Signed RHP Michael Hope.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released INF Morgan Blatnik and RHP Michael McCormick.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Traded OF Noah Cummings to the Sussex County (Can-Am) to complete an earlier trade. Signed RHP Tyson Cronin.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed OF Kyle Wren.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHPs Tanner Scheppers and Josh Lueke. Released RHP Brett Marshall. Placed LHP Jake Fisher on the inactive list.

HOCKEY American Hockey League

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Recalled C Alex Dostie from Tulsa (ECHL).

COLLEGE

MISSISSIPPI — Named Keith Carter interim athletic director.

