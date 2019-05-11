Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Monteiro breaks tie in 68th, Philadelphia beats Toronto 2-1

May 11, 2019 5:32 pm
 
TORONTO (AP) — Jaimiro Monteiro broke a tie in the 68th minute and the Philadelphia Union beat Toronto FC 2-1 on Saturday.

Monteiro took a pass from Kacper Przybylko and beat goalkeeper Quentin Westberg with a right-footed shot.

Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia (7-3-2) is 4-0-1 in its last five games, outscoring the opposition 14-3.

The Union opened the scoring in the 25th minute on Chris Mavinga’s own goal. Toronto (5-4-1) tied it on Alejandro Pozuelo’s free kick in the 51st.

