Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
Montero scores on penalty kick, Whitecaps tie Red Bulls 2-2

May 22, 2019 10:09 pm
 
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Fredy Montero tied it for Vancouver with a penalty kick in the 61st minute and the Whitecaps held on for a 2-2 draw with the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday night.

Referee Victor Rivas awarded the Whitecaps (3-6-5) the kick after using video review to determine Sean Nealis handled the ball inside the penalty area.

Vancouver took a 1-0 lead in the 29th minute when Scott Sutter finished a counterattack with a narrow-angle finish into the upper corner.

Brian White pulled the Red Bulls (5-5-3) level in the 37th minute with a header flick of Amro Tarek’s header.

White’s pass across the 6-yard box was redirected by Vancouver’s Andy Rose into the Whitecaps own goal to give the Red Bulls a 2-1 lead in the 55th minute.

New York goalkeeper Luis Robles preserved the draw making a diving save on a breakaway attempt by Lucas Venuto in the final minute of stoppage time.

