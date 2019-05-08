Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Most Recent No-Hitters, Team-by-Team

May 8, 2019 2:11 am
 
1 min read
Share       
American League

Baltimore — Bob Milacki (6 innings), Mike Flanagan (1), Mark Williamson (1) and Gregg Olson (1) vs. Oakland, 2-0, July 13, 1991

Boston — Jon Lester vs. Kansas City, 7-0, May 19, 2008

Chicago — x-Phil Humber at Seattle, 4-0, April 21, 2012

Cleveland — x-Len Barker vs. Toronto, 3-0, May 15, 1981

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Detroit — Justin Verlander at Toronto, 9-0, May 7, 2011

Kansas City — Bret Saberhagen vs. Chicago White Sox, 7-0, Aug. 26, 1991

Los Angeles — Jered Weaver vs. Minnesota, 9-0, May 2, 2012.

Minnesota — Francisco Liriano at Chicago White Sox, 1-0, May 3, 2011

New York — x-David Cone vs. Montreal, 6-0, July 18, 1999

Oakland — Mike Fiers vs. Cincinnati, 2-0, May 7, 2019

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

Seattle — James Paxton at Toronto, 5-0, May 8, 2018

Tampa Bay — Matt Garza vs. Detroit, 5-0, July 26, 2010

Texas — x-Kenny Rogers vs. California, 4-0, July 28, 1994

Toronto — Dave Stieb at Cleveland, 3-0, Sept. 2, 1990

National League

Arizona — Edwin Jackson at Tampa Bay, 1-0, June 26, 2010

Atlanta — Kent Mercker at L.A. Dodgers, 6-0, April 8, 1994

Cincinnati — Homer Bailey vs. San Francisco, 3-0, July 2, 2013

Chicago — Jake Arrieta, at Cincinnati, 16-0, April 21, 2016

Colorado — Ubaldo Jimenez at Atlanta, 4-0, April 17, 2010

Houston — Mike Fiers, Houston vs. Los Angeles, 3-0, Aug. 21, 2015

Los Angeles — Walker Buehler, Tony Cingrani (7), Yimi Garcia (8), Adam Liberatore (9), Los Angeles vs. San Diego in Monterrey, Mexico, 4-0, May 4, 2018

Miami — Edinson Volquez vs. Arizona, 3-0, June 3, 2017

Milwaukee (AL) — Juan Nieves at Baltimore, 7-0, April 15, 1987

New York — Johan Santana, vs. St. Louis, 8-0, June 1, 2012

Philadelphia — Cole Hamels, Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 5-0, July 25, 2015

Pittsburgh — Francisco Cordova (9) and Ricardo Rincon (1), vs. Houston, 3-0, 10 innings, July 12, 1997

St. Louis — Bud Smith at San Diego, 4-0, Sept. 3, 2001

San Diego — None

San Francisco — Chris Heston at N.Y. Mets, 5-0, June 9, 2015

Washington — Max Scherzer at N.Y. Mets, 2-0, Oct. 3, 2015

x-perfect game

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
5|13 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Air Crewman lowered from a Sea Hawk helicopter

Today in History

1846: President James K. Polk declares war on Mexico

Get our daily newsletter.