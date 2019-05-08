Multiple No-Hitters

Pitchers with two or more major league no-hitters since 1871 (x-includes postseason):

Seven

Nolan Ryan

Four

Sandy Koufax

Three

Larry Corcoran, Bob Feller, Cy Young

Advertisement

Two

Jake Arrieta, Al Atkinson, Homer Bailey, Ted Breitenstein, Mark Buehrle, Jim Bunning, Steve Busby, Carl Erskine, Mike Fiers, Bob Forsch, Pud Galvin, x-Roy Halladay, Ken Holtzman, Randy Johnson, Addie Joss, Dutch Leonard, Tim Lincecum, Jim Maloney, Christy Mathewson, Hideo Nomo, Allie Reynolds, Frank Smith, Max Scherzer, Warren Spahn, Bill Stoneman, Adonis Terry, Virgil Trucks, Johnny Vander Meer, Justin Verlander, Don Wilson

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.