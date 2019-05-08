Multiple No-Hitters

Pitchers with two or more major league no-hitters since 1871 (x-includes postseason):
Nolan Ryan
Sandy Koufax
Three
Larry Corcoran, Bob Feller, Cy Young
Jake Arrieta, Al Atkinson, Homer Bailey, Ted Breitenstein, Mark Buehrle, Jim Bunning, Steve Busby, Carl Erskine, Mike Fiers, Bob Forsch, Pud Galvin, x-Roy Halladay, Ken Holtzman, Randy Johnson, Addie Joss, Dutch Leonard, Tim Lincecum, Jim Maloney, Christy Mathewson, Hideo Nomo, Allie Reynolds, Frank Smith, Max Scherzer, Warren Spahn, Bill Stoneman, Adonis Terry, Virgil Trucks, Johnny Vander Meer, Justin Verlander, Don Wilson
