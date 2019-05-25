Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mystics-Sun, Box

May 25, 2019 9:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
WASHINGTON (69)

Atkins 3-9 4-5 10, Cloud 2-7 2-4 6, Meesseman 6-13 2-2 14, Sanders 0-1 2-2 2, Toliver 5-10 0-0 11, Hawkins 2-6 0-0 4, Hines-Allen 4-13 0-0 8, Mestdagh 1-2 0-0 3, Walker-Kimbrough 4-11 2-2 11. Totals 27-72 12-15 69.

CONNECTICUT (84)

A.Thomas 11-15 1-2 23, J.Jones 3-8 4-4 10, J.Thomas 5-13 2-2 13, Stricklen 2-9 2-2 8, Williams 3-11 0-0 6, B.Jones 0-1 1-2 1, Banham 3-7 0-0 7, Carleton 0-0 0-0 0, Clarendon 3-6 2-2 8, Holmes 0-0 0-0 0, Tuck 3-6 0-0 8. Totals 33-76 12-14 84.

Washington 18 23 12 16—69
Connecticut 22 22 23 17—84

3-Point Goals_Washington 3-22 (Mestdagh 1-2, Walker-Kimbrough 1-4, Toliver 1-4, Meesseman 0-1, Hines-Allen 0-2, Hawkins 0-2, Atkins 0-3, Cloud 0-4), Connecticut 6-20 (Tuck 2-3, Stricklen 2-8, J.Thomas 1-2, Banham 1-3, Williams 0-1, J.Jones 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 37 (Sanders 9), Connecticut 40 (J.Jones 14). Assists_Washington 16 (Cloud 8), Connecticut 18 (J.Thomas 6). Total Fouls_Washington 17, Connecticut 19. A_7,913 (9,323).

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|29 Chief Data, Analytics Officers &...
5|29 AUSA Army Sustainment Hot Topic
5|29 Intelligence Analytics 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Paratrooper commemorates WW2 in France

Today in History

1932: Bonus Marchers arrive in Washington

Get our daily newsletter.