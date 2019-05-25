Mystics-Sun, Box

WASHINGTON (69)

Atkins 3-9 4-5 10, Cloud 2-7 2-4 6, Meesseman 6-13 2-2 14, Sanders 0-2 2-2 2, Toliver 5-10 0-0 11, Hawkins 2-6 0-0 4, Hines-Allen 4-12 0-0 8, Mestdagh 1-2 0-0 3, Walker-Kimbrough 4-11 2-2 11. Totals 27-72 12-15 69.

CONNECTICUT (84)

A.Thomas 11-15 1-2 23, J.Jones 3-8 4-4 10, J.Thomas 5-13 2-2 13, Stricklen 2-9 2-2 8, Williams 3-11 0-0 6, B.Jones 0-1 1-2 1, Banham 3-7 0-0 7, Carleton 0-0 0-0 0, Clarendon 3-6 2-2 8, Holmes 0-0 0-0 0, Tuck 3-6 0-0 8. Totals 33-76 12-14 84.

Washington 18 23 12 16—69 Connecticut 22 22 23 17—84

3-Point Goals_Washington 3-22 (Mestdagh 1-2, Walker-Kimbrough 1-3, Toliver 1-4, Meesseman 0-2, Hines-Allen 0-2, Hawkins 0-2, Atkins 0-3, Cloud 0-4), Connecticut 6-20 (Tuck 2-3, Stricklen 2-8, J.Thomas 1-2, Banham 1-3, Williams 0-1, J.Jones 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 37 (Sanders 9), Connecticut 40 (J.Jones 14). Assists_Washington 17 (Cloud 8), Connecticut 18 (J.Thomas 6). Total Fouls_Washington 17, Connecticut 19. A_7,913 (9,323).

