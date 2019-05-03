Listen Live Sports

Naby Keita to miss rest of season, Africa Cup on Nations

May 3, 2019 7:32 am
 
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool will be without Naby Keita for its final games of the season after the midfielder limped off with a groin injury during the 3-0 loss to Barcelona in the Champions League.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp says Keita will be out for “at least two months,” which also rules the Guinea international out of the Africa Cup of Nations starting on June 21.

Keita has taken a while to settle since his move from Leipzig in the offseason, but recently started to show the form which persuaded Liverpool to spend a reported 70 million euros (then $85 million) for him.

He will miss Liverpool’s final two English Premier League games, against Newcastle on Saturday and Wolverhampton Wanderers on the last day of the season, as well as the second leg of the Champions League semifinals against Barcelona on Tuesday. The final is on June 1.

More AP English soccer: https://apnews.com/PremierLeague and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

