Nani, Akindele help Orlando City beat FC Cincinnati 5-1

May 19, 2019 5:19 pm
 
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Luís Carlos “Nani” Almeida da Cunha and Tesho Akindele each scored twice and Orlando City beat FC Cincinnati 5-1 on Sunday to snap a four-game winless streak, including three consecutive losses.

It was the most goals scored by Orlando City (4-6-3) since a 6-1 win over New England on Sept. 27, 2017.

Nani put away the rebound of a penalty kick that was stopped by Spencer Richey to give Orlando City a 2-1 lead in the 50th minute.

Cincinnati’s Darren Mattocks, surrounded by four Orlando City players, paused, started to his right and then cut back before blasting a rising left-footer to make it 1-0 in the 24th.

Akindele tied it in the 37th minute with a right-footer from the top of the box. Nani first-timed a cross by Ruan Carlos Gomes Costa da Silva in the 59th, Akindele made it 4-1 in the 64th minute and Dom Dwyer capped the scoring in the 82nd.

FC Cincinnati (3-8-2), in its first MLS season, conceded the most goals in franchise history. It has seven losses and one win in its last nine games.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

