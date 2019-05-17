NASCAR – All-Star Lineup

Friday’s qualifying; Saturday’s race At Charlotte Motor Speedway Concord, N.C.

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 136.371 mph.

2. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 136.168.

3. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 136.068.

4. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 135.776.

5. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 134.625.

6. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford, 134.570.

7. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 134.546.

8. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 134.262.

9. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 134.004.

10. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 133.241.

11. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 132.811.

12. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 132.651.

13. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 130.841.

14. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 130.583.

15. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 126.389.

