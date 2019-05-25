NASCAR Cup – 38th Annual Alsco 300

Saturday At Charlotte Motor Speedway Concord, N.C.

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (3) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 200.

2. (6) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 200.

3. (9) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, 200.

4. (10) Noah Gragson ‥, Chevrolet, 200.

5. (35) Justin Haley ‥, Chevrolet, 200.

6. (8) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 200.

7. (16) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 200.

8. (12) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 200.

9. (7) Austin Cindric, Ford, 200.

10. (5) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 200.

11. (37) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 200.

12. (14) John Hunter Nemechek ‥, Chevrolet, 200.

13. (17) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 200.

14. (19) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 200.

15. (32) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, 200.

16. (28) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 200.

17. (30) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 200.

18. (21) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 199.

19. (11) Chase Briscoe ‥, Ford, 199.

20. (25) Brandon Brown ‥, Chevrolet, 198.

21. (26) Joey Gase, Toyota, 198.

22. (29) David Starr, Chevrolet, 198.

23. (34) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 197.

24. (2) Cole Custer, Ford, 196.

25. (24) Ronnie Bassett Jr, Chevrolet, 195.

26. (33) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 194.

27. (22) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, Suspension, 187.

28. (4) Austin Dillon(i), Chevrolet, Overheating, 186.

29. (20) Camden Murphy(i), Chevrolet, Front Hub, 173.

30. (36) Mason Diaz, Chevrolet, Accident, 100.

31. (1) Christopher Bell, Toyota, Accident, 90.

32. (31) Joe Nemechek(i), Toyota, Vibration, 58.

33. (15) Bayley Currey(i), Chevrolet, Electrical, 35.

34. (13) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, Handling, 31.

35. (18) Timmy Hill, Toyota, Engine, 17.

36. (23) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, Vibration, 10.

37. (27) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, Brakes, 6.

38. (38) Chad Finchum, Toyota, Engine, 5.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 110.69 mph. Time of Race:2 Hrs, 42 Mins, 37 Secs. Margin of Victory:2.102 Seconds. Caution Flags:10 for 56 laps. Lead Changes:15 among 7 drivers. Lap Leaders:C. Custer 1-16;C. Bell 17-49;B. Jones 50-71;T. Reddick 72-95;J. Nemechek ‥ 96;C. Briscoe ‥ 97-98;T. Reddick 99-104;N. Gragson ‥ 105;T. Reddick 106-141;C. Custer 142;T. Reddick 143-158;C. Briscoe ‥ 159-162;J. Nemechek ‥ 163-165;T. Reddick 166-177;C. Custer 178-184;T. Reddick 185-200. Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led):Tyler Reddick 6 times for 110 laps; Christopher Bell 1 time for 33 laps; Cole Custer 3 times for 24 laps; Brandon Jones 1 time for 22 laps; Chase Briscoe ‥ 2 times for 6 laps; John Hunter Nemechek ‥ 2 times for 4 laps; Noah Gragson ‥ 1 time for 1 lap. Stage ‥1 Top Ten: 00,1,19,2,20,23,39,7,9,98 Stage ‥2 Top Ten: 00,1,10,18,2,22,23,7,9,98

