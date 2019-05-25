Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NASCAR Cup – 38th Annual Alsco 300

May 25, 2019 5:43 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Saturday
At Charlotte Motor Speedway
Concord, N.C.

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (3) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 200.

2. (6) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 200.

3. (9) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, 200.

4. (10) Noah Gragson ‥, Chevrolet, 200.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

5. (35) Justin Haley ‥, Chevrolet, 200.

6. (8) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 200.

7. (16) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 200.

8. (12) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 200.

9. (7) Austin Cindric, Ford, 200.

10. (5) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 200.

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

11. (37) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 200.

12. (14) John Hunter Nemechek ‥, Chevrolet, 200.

13. (17) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 200.

14. (19) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 200.

15. (32) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, 200.

16. (28) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 200.

17. (30) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 200.

18. (21) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 199.

19. (11) Chase Briscoe ‥, Ford, 199.

20. (25) Brandon Brown ‥, Chevrolet, 198.

21. (26) Joey Gase, Toyota, 198.

22. (29) David Starr, Chevrolet, 198.

23. (34) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 197.

24. (2) Cole Custer, Ford, 196.

25. (24) Ronnie Bassett Jr, Chevrolet, 195.

26. (33) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 194.

27. (22) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, Suspension, 187.

28. (4) Austin Dillon(i), Chevrolet, Overheating, 186.

29. (20) Camden Murphy(i), Chevrolet, Front Hub, 173.

30. (36) Mason Diaz, Chevrolet, Accident, 100.

31. (1) Christopher Bell, Toyota, Accident, 90.

32. (31) Joe Nemechek(i), Toyota, Vibration, 58.

33. (15) Bayley Currey(i), Chevrolet, Electrical, 35.

34. (13) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, Handling, 31.

35. (18) Timmy Hill, Toyota, Engine, 17.

36. (23) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, Vibration, 10.

37. (27) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, Brakes, 6.

38. (38) Chad Finchum, Toyota, Engine, 5.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 110.69 mph. Time of Race:2 Hrs, 42 Mins, 37 Secs. Margin of Victory:2.102 Seconds. Caution Flags:10 for 56 laps. Lead Changes:15 among 7 drivers. Lap Leaders:C. Custer 1-16;C. Bell 17-49;B. Jones 50-71;T. Reddick 72-95;J. Nemechek ‥ 96;C. Briscoe ‥ 97-98;T. Reddick 99-104;N. Gragson ‥ 105;T. Reddick 106-141;C. Custer 142;T. Reddick 143-158;C. Briscoe ‥ 159-162;J. Nemechek ‥ 163-165;T. Reddick 166-177;C. Custer 178-184;T. Reddick 185-200. Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led):Tyler Reddick 6 times for 110 laps; Christopher Bell 1 time for 33 laps; Cole Custer 3 times for 24 laps; Brandon Jones 1 time for 22 laps; Chase Briscoe ‥ 2 times for 6 laps; John Hunter Nemechek ‥ 2 times for 4 laps; Noah Gragson ‥ 1 time for 1 lap. Stage ‥1 Top Ten: 00,1,19,2,20,23,39,7,9,98 Stage ‥2 Top Ten: 00,1,10,18,2,22,23,7,9,98

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|29 Chief Data, Analytics Officers &...
5|29 AUSA Army Sustainment Hot Topic
5|29 Intelligence Analytics 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Memorial Day Concert at the U.S. Capitol

Today in History

1926: U.S. Customs Court created

Get our daily newsletter.