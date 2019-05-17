Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NASCAR – Energy Open Lineup

May 17, 2019 7:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Friday’s qualifying; Saturday’s race
At Charlotte Motor Speedway
Concord, N.C.

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 182.168 mph.

2. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 181.226.

3. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 181.093.

4. (41) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 181.044.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

5. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 180.662.

6. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 180.493.

7. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 180.493.

8. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 179.211.

9. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 179.724.

10. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 179.563.

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

11. (47) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 179.372.

12. (95) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 179.366.

13. (36) Matt Tifft, Ford, 179.188.

14. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 179.093.

15. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 179.033.

16. (32) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 178.118.

17. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 177.003.

18. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 175.965.

19. (53) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 175.319.

20. (52) Bayley Currey, Ford, 173.650.

21. (51) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 170.288.

22. (66) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 168.650.

23. (77) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 167.100.

24. (46) Joey Gase, Toyota, 0.000.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

A-10s from the Idaho National Guard's 124th Fighter Wing release flares

Today in History

1906: US and Mexico sign treaty for distribution of Rio Grande waters

Get our daily newsletter.