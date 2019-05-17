NASCAR – Energy Open Lineup

Friday’s qualifying; Saturday’s race At Charlotte Motor Speedway Concord, N.C.

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 182.168 mph.

2. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 181.226.

3. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 181.093.

4. (41) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 181.044.

5. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 180.662.

6. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 180.493.

7. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 180.493.

8. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 179.211.

9. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 179.724.

10. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 179.563.

11. (47) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 179.372.

12. (95) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 179.366.

13. (36) Matt Tifft, Ford, 179.188.

14. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 179.093.

15. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 179.033.

16. (32) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 178.118.

17. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 177.003.

18. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 175.965.

19. (53) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 175.319.

20. (52) Bayley Currey, Ford, 173.650.

21. (51) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 170.288.

22. (66) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 168.650.

23. (77) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 167.100.

24. (46) Joey Gase, Toyota, 0.000.

