NASCAR-Xfinity 200 Lineup

Saturday's qualifying; Race Saturday
|Saturday’s qualifying; Race Saturday
|At Dover International Speedway
|Dover, Del.
|Lap Length: 1 mile
|(Car number in parentheses)
1. (00) Cole Custer, Ford, 157.329 mph.
2. (7) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 157.219.
3. (22) Austin Cindric, Ford, 157.054.
4. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 157.048.
5. (2) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 157.034.
6. (8) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 156.461.
7. (98) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 156.386.
8. (19) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 156.162.
9. (9) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 156.114.
10. (4) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 156.074.
11. (11) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 155.817.
12. (18) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 155.655.
13. (51) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 155.393.
14. (39) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 155.086.
15. (1) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 154.992.
16. (23) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 154.792.
17. (86) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 154.129.
18. (21) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet, 153.951.
19. (66) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 153.689.
20. (15) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 153.094.
21. (08) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 152.918.
22. (07) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 152.678.
23. (01) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, 151.892.
24. (99) Tommy Joe Martins, Toyota, 151.790.
25. (90) Ronnie Bassett Jr, Chevrolet, 151.643.
26. (0) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 151.254.
27. (42) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 150.754.
28. (17) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 150.672.
29. (38) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, 150.131.
30. (93) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 149.502.
31. (78) Vinnie Miller, Toyota, 149.031.
32. (36) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 148.828.
33. (52) David Starr, Chevrolet, 148.717.
34. (89) Morgan Shepherd, Chevrolet, Owner Points.
35. (5) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, Owner Points.
36. (35) Joey Gase, Toyota, Owner Points.
37. (74) Mike Harmon, Chevrolet, Owner Points.
38. (13) John Jackson, Toyota, Owner Points.
