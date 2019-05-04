Listen Live Sports

NASCAR-Xfinity Allied Steel Buildings 200 Lineup

May 4, 2019 5:30 pm
 
By The Associated Press
Saturday
At Dover International Speedway
Dover, Del.
Lap Length: 1 mile
(Pole position in parentheses)

1. (4) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 200.

2. (2) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 200.

3. (5) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 200.

4. (1) Cole Custer, Ford, 200.

5. (7) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 200.

6. (3) Austin Cindric, Ford, 200.

7. (8) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 200.

8. (16) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 200.

9. (6) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 200.

10. (15) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 200.

11. (14) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 200.

12. (10) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 200.

13. (17) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 200.

14. (18) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet, 199.

15. (12) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 199.

16. (19) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 199.

17. (11) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 198.

18. (13) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 198.

19. (9) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 197.

20. (21) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 197.

21. (24) Tommy Joe Martins, Toyota, 197.

22. (32) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 196.

23. (26) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 196.

24. (22) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 196.

25. (25) Ronnie Bassett Jr, Chevrolet, 196.

26. (23) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, 196.

27. (20) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 196.

28. (33) David Starr, Chevrolet, 195.

29. (36) Joey Gase, Toyota, 195.

30. (27) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 195.

31. (35) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 195.

32. (31) Vinnie Miller, Toyota, 194.

33. (37) Mike Harmon, Chevrolet, 144.

34. (28) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, Engine, 59.

35. (34) Morgan Shepherd, Chevrolet, Overheating, 50.

36. (29) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, Brakes, 15.

37. (38) John Jackson, Toyota, Vibration, 13.

38. (30) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, Transmission, 10.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 110.159 mph.

Time of Race: 1 Hour, 48 Minutes, 56 Seconds. Margin of Victory: 1.745 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 5 for 29 laps.

Lead Changes: 3 among 3 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C. Custer 1-155; C. Bell 156-185; J. Allgaier 186; C. Bell 187-200.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Cole Custer 1 time for 155 laps; Christopher Bell 2 times for 44 laps; Justin Allgaier 1 time for 1 lap.

