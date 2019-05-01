Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NASCAR XFINITY Schedule and standings

May 1, 2019 1:22 pm
 
Saturday, Feb. 16 — NASCAR Racing Experience 300, Daytona Beach, Fla. (Michael Annett)

Saturday, Feb. 23 — Rinnai 250, Hampton, Ga. (Christopher Bell)

Saturday, March 2 — Boyd Gaming 300, Las Vegas (Kyle Busch)

Saturday, March 9 — iK9 Service Dog 200, Avondale, Ariz. (Kyle Busch)

Saturday, March 16 — Production Alliance Group 300, Fontana, Calif. (Cole Custer)

Saturday, March 30 — My Bariatric Solutions 300, Fort Worth, Texas (Kyle Busch)

Saturday, April 6 — Alsco 300, Bristol, Tenn. (Christopher Bell)

Friday, April 12 — ToyotaCare 250, Richmond, Va. (Cole Custer)

Saturday, April 27 — MoneyLion 300, Talladega, Ala. (Tyler Reddick)

Saturday, May 4 — Allied Steel Buildings 200, Dover, Del.

Saturday, May 25 — Alsco 300, Concord, N.C.

Saturday, June 1 — Pocono Green 250, Long Pond, Pa.

Saturday, June 8 — LTi Printing 250, Brooklyn, Mich.

Sunday, June 16 — NXS race, Newton, Iowa

Saturday, June 29 — Camping World 300, Joliet, Ill.

Friday, July 5 — Circle K Firecracker 250, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Friday, July 12 — Alsco 300, Sparta, Ky.

Saturday, July 20 — Lakes Region 200, Loudon, N.H.

Saturday, July 27 — U.S. Cellular 250, Newton, Iowa

Saturday, Aug. 3 — Zippo 200 at The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Saturday, Aug. 10 — B&L Transport 170 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio

Friday, Aug. 16 — Food City 300, Bristol, Tenn.

Saturday, Aug. 24 — NXS race, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

Saturday, Aug. 31 — Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, Darlington, S.C.

Saturday, Sept. 7 — Indiana 250, Indianapolis

Saturday, Sept. 14 — D.C. Solar 300, Las Vegas

Friday, Sept. 20 — GoBowling 250, Richmond, Va.

Saturday, Sept. 28 — Drive for the Cure 200, Concord, N.C.

Saturday, Oct. 5 — NXS race, Dover, Del.

Saturday, Oct. 19 — Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas City, Kan.

Saturday, Nov. 2 — O’Reilly Auto Parts 300, Fort Worth, Texas

Saturday, Nov. 9 — NXS race, Avondale, Ariz.

Saturday, Nov. 16 — Ford EcoBoost 300, Homestead, Fla.

Points Leaders
Through April 27

1. Tyler Reddick, 413.

2. Christopher Bell, 381.

3. Austin Cindric, 339.

4. Cole Custer, 338.

5. Justin Allgaier, 298.

6. Chase Briscoe, 295.

7. John H. Nemechek, 295.

8. Ryan Sieg, 289.

9. Noah Gragson, 284.

10. Justin Haley, 273.

11. Michael Annett, 270.

12. Brandon Jones, 250.

13. Ross Chastain, 217.

14. Gray Gaulding, 190.

15. Brandon Brown, 180.

16. Garrett Smithley, 149.

17. Jeremy Clements, 136.

18. Josh Williams, 134.

19. David Starr, 131.

20. Ray Black Jr, 128.

