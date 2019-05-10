National Arena League Glance

All Times EDT W L T Pct PF PA Carolina 3 0 0 1.000 152 77 New York 2 1 0 .666 155 120 Jacksonville 2 1 0 .666 144 112 Orlando 1 2 0 .333 85 155 Massachusetts 1 3 0 .250 125 171 Columbus 0 2 0 .000 64 90 Saturday’s Games

Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Massachusetts at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Friday, May 17

Columbus at Carolina, 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 18

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Saturday, May 25

Orlando at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Friday, May 31

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 1

Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.

New York at Massachusetts, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.