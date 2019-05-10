National Arena League Glance

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Carolina
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|152
|77
|New York
|2
|1
|0
|.666
|155
|120
|Jacksonville
|2
|1
|0
|.666
|144
|112
|Orlando
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|85
|155
|Massachusetts
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|125
|171
|Columbus
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|64
|90
|Saturday’s Games
Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Massachusetts at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Carolina, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.
New York at Massachusetts, 7 p.m.
