The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
National Arena League Glance

May 10, 2019 4:11 pm
 
All Times EDT
W L T Pct PF PA
Carolina 3 0 0 1.000 152 77
New York 2 1 0 .666 155 120
Jacksonville 2 1 0 .666 144 112
Orlando 1 2 0 .333 85 155
Massachusetts 1 3 0 .250 125 171
Columbus 0 2 0 .000 64 90
Saturday’s Games

Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Massachusetts at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Friday, May 17

Columbus at Carolina, 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 18

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 25

Orlando at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Friday, May 31

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 1

Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.

New York at Massachusetts, 7 p.m.

