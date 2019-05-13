Listen Live Sports

National Arena League Glance

May 13, 2019 7:48 pm
 
All Times EDT
W L T Pct PF PA
Carolina 3 1 0 .750 176 112
Jacksonville 3 1 0 .750 179 136
New York 2 1 0 .666 155 120
Columbus 2 2 0 .500 194 168
Orlando 1 3 0 .250 107 218
Massachusetts 1 4 0 .200 181 238
Saturday’s Games

Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Massachusetts at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Friday, May 17

Columbus at Carolina, 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 18

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 25

Orlando at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Friday, May 31

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 1

Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.

New York at Massachusetts, 7 p.m.

