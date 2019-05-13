National Arena League Glance

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Carolina
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|176
|112
|Jacksonville
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|179
|136
|New York
|2
|1
|0
|.666
|155
|120
|Columbus
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|194
|168
|Orlando
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|107
|218
|Massachusetts
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|181
|238
|Saturday’s Games
Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Massachusetts at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Carolina, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.
New York at Massachusetts, 7 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.