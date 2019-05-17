Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National Arena League Glance

May 17, 2019 10:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
W L T Pct PF PA
Carolina 4 1 0 .800 220 144
Jacksonville 3 1 0 .750 179 136
New York 2 1 0 .666 155 120
Columbus 2 3 0 .400 226 212
Orlando 1 3 0 .250 107 218
Massachusetts 1 4 0 .200 181 238
Friday’s Game

Carolina 44, Columbus 32

Saturday’s Game

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 25

Orlando at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Friday, May 31

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement
Saturday, June 1

Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.

New York at Massachusetts, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

A-10s from the Idaho National Guard's 124th Fighter Wing release flares

Today in History

1906: US and Mexico sign treaty for distribution of Rio Grande waters

Get our daily newsletter.