Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National Arena League Glance

May 22, 2019 5:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
W L T Pct PF PA
Carolina 4 1 0 .800 220 144
Jacksonville 4 1 0 .800 240 143
New York 2 1 0 .666 155 120
Columbus 2 3 0 .400 226 212
Orlando 1 4 0 .200 114 279
Massachusetts 1 4 0 .200 181 238
Saturday’s Game

Jacksonville 61, Orlando 7

Saturday, May 25

Orlando at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Friday, May 31

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 1

Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

New York at Massachusetts, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

9/11 Memorial Run during Fleet Week New York

Today in History

1844: First ever telegram is sent from U.S. Capitol

Get our daily newsletter.