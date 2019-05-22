National Arena League Glance

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Carolina
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|220
|144
|Jacksonville
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|240
|143
|New York
|2
|1
|0
|.666
|155
|120
|Columbus
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|226
|212
|Orlando
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|114
|279
|Massachusetts
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|181
|238
|Saturday’s Game
Jacksonville 61, Orlando 7
Orlando at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.
New York at Massachusetts, 7 p.m.
