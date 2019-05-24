Listen Live Sports

National Arena League Glance

May 24, 2019 5:58 pm
 
All Times EDT
W L T Pct PF PA
Carolina 4 1 0 .800 220 144
Jacksonville 4 1 0 .800 240 143
New York 2 1 0 .666 155 120
Columbus 2 3 0 .400 226 212
Orlando 1 4 0 .200 114 279
Massachusetts 1 4 0 .200 181 238
Saturday’s Game

Orlando at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Friday, May 31

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 1

Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.

New York at Massachusetts, 7 p.m.

