National Arena League Glance

May 27, 2019 6:27 pm
 
All Times EDT
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 4 1 0 .800 240 143
Carolina 4 2 0 .667 289 221
New York 3 1 0 .666 155 120
Columbus 2 3 0 .400 226 212
Orlando 2 5 0 .285 191 348
Massachusetts 1 4 0 .200 181 238
Saturday’s Game

Orlando 77, Carolina 69

Friday, May 31

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 1

Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.

New York at Massachusetts, 7 p.m.

