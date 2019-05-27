National Arena League Glance

All Times EDT W L T Pct PF PA Jacksonville 4 1 0 .800 240 143 Carolina 4 2 0 .667 289 221 New York 3 1 0 .666 155 120 Columbus 2 3 0 .400 226 212 Orlando 2 5 0 .285 191 348 Massachusetts 1 4 0 .200 181 238 Saturday’s Game

Orlando 77, Carolina 69

Friday, May 31

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 1

Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.

New York at Massachusetts, 7 p.m.

