National Arena League Glance

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|288
|163
|New York
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|209
|173
|Carolina
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|305
|218
|Columbus
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|226
|228
|Orlando
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|261
|450
|Massachusetts
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|181
|238
|Friday, May 31
Jacksonville 48, Orlando 20
Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.
New York at Massachusetts, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Jacksonville, Noon
Carolina at New York, 7 p.m.
New York at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Massachusetts at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Carolina, 7 p.m.
