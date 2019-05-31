Listen Live Sports

National Arena League Glance

May 31, 2019 10:31 pm
 
All Times EDT
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 5 1 0 .833 288 163
New York 3 1 0 .750 209 173
Carolina 4 2 0 .667 305 218
Columbus 2 3 0 .400 226 228
Orlando 2 6 0 .250 261 450
Massachusetts 1 4 0 .200 181 238
Friday, May 31

Jacksonville 48, Orlando 20

Saturday, June 1

Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.

New York at Massachusetts, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 8

Columbus at Jacksonville, Noon

Carolina at New York, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 15

New York at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Massachusetts at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

