National Arena League Glance

All Times EDT W L T Pct PF PA Jacksonville 5 1 0 .833 288 163 New York 3 1 0 .750 209 173 Carolina 4 2 0 .667 305 218 Columbus 2 3 0 .400 226 228 Orlando 2 6 0 .250 261 450 Massachusetts 1 4 0 .200 181 238 Friday, May 31

Jacksonville 48, Orlando 20

Saturday, June 1

Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.

New York at Massachusetts, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 8

Columbus at Jacksonville, Noon

Carolina at New York, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 15

New York at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Massachusetts at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

