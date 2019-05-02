National Arena League Glance

All Times EDT W L T Pct PF PA Carolina 2 0 0 1.000 104 44 New York 2 0 0 1.000 122 72 Jacksonville 1 1 0 .500 89 76 Massachusetts 1 2 0 .333 89 116 Orlando 1 2 0 .333 85 155 Columbus 0 2 0 .000 64 90 Saturday’s Games

New York at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Massachusetts, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 11

Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Massachusetts at Columbus, 7 p.m.

