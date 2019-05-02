Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National Arena League Glance

May 2, 2019 6:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
W L T Pct PF PA
Carolina 2 0 0 1.000 104 44
New York 2 0 0 1.000 122 72
Jacksonville 1 1 0 .500 89 76
Massachusetts 1 2 0 .333 89 116
Orlando 1 2 0 .333 85 155
Columbus 0 2 0 .000 64 90
Saturday’s Games

New York at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Massachusetts, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 11

Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Massachusetts at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|8 The Green Book Compliance Training...
5|10 Dwight D. Eisenhower Award Dinner
5|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter's...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.