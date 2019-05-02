National Arena League Glance

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Carolina
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|104
|44
|New York
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|122
|72
|Jacksonville
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|89
|76
|Massachusetts
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|89
|116
|Orlando
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|85
|155
|Columbus
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|64
|90
|Saturday’s Games
New York at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Massachusetts, 8:30 p.m.
Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Massachusetts at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.