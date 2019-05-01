Listen Live Sports

National League

May 1, 2019 12:18 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 16 13 .552
New York 15 14 .517 1
Atlanta 14 15 .483 2
Washington 12 16 .429
Miami 8 21 .276 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 19 10 .655
Milwaukee 17 14 .548 3
Chicago 14 12 .538
Pittsburgh 12 14 .462
Cincinnati 12 17 .414 7
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 19 12 .613
Arizona 17 13 .567
San Diego 17 13 .567
Colorado 13 17 .433
San Francisco 12 17 .414 6

___

Monday’s Games

St. Louis 6, Washington 3

Cincinnati 5, N.Y. Mets 4

Atlanta 3, San Diego 1

Milwaukee 5, Colorado 1

San Francisco 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 3, Philadelphia 1

St. Louis 3, Washington 2

Cleveland 7, Miami 4

N.Y. Mets 4, Cincinnati 3, 10 innings

San Diego 4, Atlanta 3

Milwaukee 4, Colorado 3

Arizona 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Pittsburgh at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Taillon 1-3) at Texas (Miller 1-1), 2:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 2-2) at Arizona (Kelly 2-2), 3:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 1-1) at Seattle (Gonzales 5-0), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 1-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 2-2) at Washington (Scherzer 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Kluber 2-2) at Miami (Smith 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Strahm 0-2) at Atlanta (Fried 3-1), 7:20 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 2-1) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-0), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 3-1) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 1-4), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 12:10 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

