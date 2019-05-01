|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|16
|13
|.552
|—
|New York
|15
|14
|.517
|1
|Atlanta
|14
|15
|.483
|2
|Washington
|12
|16
|.429
|3½
|Miami
|8
|21
|.276
|8
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|19
|10
|.655
|—
|Milwaukee
|17
|14
|.548
|3
|Chicago
|14
|12
|.538
|3½
|Pittsburgh
|13
|14
|.481
|5
|Cincinnati
|12
|17
|.414
|7
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|20
|12
|.625
|—
|Arizona
|17
|13
|.567
|2
|San Diego
|17
|13
|.567
|2
|Colorado
|13
|17
|.433
|6
|San Francisco
|12
|18
|.400
|7
___
St. Louis 6, Washington 3
Cincinnati 5, N.Y. Mets 4
Atlanta 3, San Diego 1
Milwaukee 5, Colorado 1
San Francisco 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
Detroit 3, Philadelphia 1
St. Louis 3, Washington 2
Cleveland 7, Miami 4
N.Y. Mets 4, Cincinnati 3, 10 innings
San Diego 4, Atlanta 3
Milwaukee 4, Colorado 3
Pittsburgh 6, Texas 4, 11 innings
Arizona 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
L.A. Dodgers 10, San Francisco 3
Chicago Cubs at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Taillon 1-3) at Texas (Miller 1-1), 2:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 2-2) at Arizona (Kelly 2-2), 3:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 1-1) at Seattle (Gonzales 5-0), 6:40 p.m.
Detroit (Norris 1-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-0), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 2-2) at Washington (Scherzer 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (DeSclafani 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Kluber 2-2) at Miami (Smith 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Strahm 0-2) at Atlanta (Fried 3-1), 7:20 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 2-1) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-0), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 3-1) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 1-4), 9:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.
San Diego at Atlanta, 12:10 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
