|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|16
|13
|.552
|—
|New York
|15
|14
|.517
|1
|Atlanta
|14
|15
|.483
|2
|Washington
|12
|16
|.429
|3½
|Miami
|8
|21
|.276
|8
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|19
|10
|.655
|—
|Chicago
|16
|12
|.571
|2½
|Milwaukee
|17
|14
|.548
|3
|Pittsburgh
|14
|14
|.500
|4½
|Cincinnati
|12
|17
|.414
|7
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|20
|12
|.625
|—
|Arizona
|18
|13
|.581
|1½
|San Diego
|17
|13
|.567
|2
|Colorado
|13
|17
|.433
|6
|San Francisco
|12
|18
|.400
|7
___
Detroit 3, Philadelphia 1
St. Louis 3, Washington 2
Cleveland 7, Miami 4
N.Y. Mets 4, Cincinnati 3, 10 innings
San Diego 4, Atlanta 3
Milwaukee 4, Colorado 3
Pittsburgh 6, Texas 4, 11 innings
Arizona 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
L.A. Dodgers 10, San Francisco 3
Chicago Cubs 6, Seattle 5
Pittsburgh 7, Texas 5
Arizona 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Chicago Cubs 11, Seattle 0
Detroit at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 0-3) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 1-3), 12:10 p.m.
San Diego (Strahm 0-2) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 0-0), 12:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 2-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 2-1) at Washington (Strasburg 2-1), 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Oakland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
