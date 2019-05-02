Listen Live Sports

National League

May 2, 2019 10:02 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 17 13 .567
Atlanta 15 15 .500 2
New York 15 15 .500 2
Washington 12 17 .414
Miami 9 21 .300 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 20 10 .667
Chicago 16 12 .571 3
Milwaukee 17 15 .531 4
Pittsburgh 14 14 .500 5
Cincinnati 13 17 .433 7
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 20 13 .606
Arizona 18 13 .581 1
San Diego 17 14 .548 2
Colorado 14 17 .452 5
San Francisco 13 18 .419 6

___

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 7, Texas 5

Arizona 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Chicago Cubs 11, Seattle 0

Philadelphia 7, Detroit 3

St. Louis 5, Washington 1

Cincinnati 1, N.Y. Mets 0

Miami 4, Cleveland 2

Atlanta 5, San Diego 1

Colorado 11, Milwaukee 4

San Francisco 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 12:10 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis (Flaherty 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-4), 2:20 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Hellickson 2-0) at Philadelphia (Eickhoff 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Gausman 1-2) at Miami (Urena 1-4), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Beede 0-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-4), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Matz 3-1) at Milwaukee (Gonzalez 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 1-1) at Colorado (Anderson 0-2), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-0) at San Diego (Lauer 2-3), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

