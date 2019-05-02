|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|17
|13
|.567
|—
|Atlanta
|15
|15
|.500
|2
|New York
|15
|15
|.500
|2
|Washington
|12
|17
|.414
|4½
|Miami
|9
|21
|.300
|8
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|20
|10
|.667
|—
|Chicago
|16
|12
|.571
|3
|Milwaukee
|17
|15
|.531
|4
|Pittsburgh
|14
|14
|.500
|5
|Cincinnati
|13
|17
|.433
|7
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|20
|13
|.606
|—
|Arizona
|18
|13
|.581
|1
|San Diego
|17
|14
|.548
|2
|Colorado
|14
|17
|.452
|5
|San Francisco
|13
|18
|.419
|6
___
Pittsburgh 7, Texas 5
Arizona 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Chicago Cubs 11, Seattle 0
Philadelphia 7, Detroit 3
St. Louis 5, Washington 1
Cincinnati 1, N.Y. Mets 0
Miami 4, Cleveland 2
Atlanta 5, San Diego 1
Colorado 11, Milwaukee 4
San Francisco 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.
San Diego at Atlanta, 12:10 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-4), 2:20 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Hellickson 2-0) at Philadelphia (Eickhoff 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Gausman 1-2) at Miami (Urena 1-4), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Beede 0-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-4), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Matz 3-1) at Milwaukee (Gonzalez 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 1-1) at Colorado (Anderson 0-2), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-0) at San Diego (Lauer 2-3), 10:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Oakland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
