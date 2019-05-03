|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|17
|13
|.567
|—
|New York
|16
|15
|.516
|1½
|Atlanta
|15
|16
|.484
|2½
|Washington
|13
|17
|.433
|4
|Miami
|9
|21
|.300
|8
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|20
|11
|.645
|—
|Chicago
|16
|12
|.571
|2½
|Milwaukee
|17
|16
|.515
|4
|Pittsburgh
|14
|14
|.500
|4½
|Cincinnati
|13
|18
|.419
|7
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|20
|13
|.606
|—
|Arizona
|18
|13
|.581
|1
|San Diego
|18
|14
|.563
|1½
|Colorado
|15
|17
|.469
|4½
|San Francisco
|13
|18
|.419
|6
___
Pittsburgh 7, Texas 5
Arizona 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Chicago Cubs 11, Seattle 0
Philadelphia 7, Detroit 3
St. Louis 5, Washington 1
Cincinnati 1, N.Y. Mets 0
Miami 4, Cleveland 2
Atlanta 5, San Diego 1
Colorado 11, Milwaukee 4
San Francisco 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
San Diego 11, Atlanta 2
N.Y. Mets 1, Cincinnati 0
Colorado 11, Milwaukee 6
Washington 2, St. Louis 1
St. Louis (Flaherty 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-4), 2:20 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Hellickson 2-0) at Philadelphia (Eickhoff 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Gausman 1-2) at Miami (Urena 1-4), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Beede 0-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-4), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Matz 3-1) at Milwaukee (Gonzalez 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 1-1) at Colorado (Anderson 0-2), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-0) at San Diego (Lauer 2-3), 10:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wacha 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-3), 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Soroka 2-1) at Miami (Richards 0-4), 6:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 2-1) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 4-2), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 2-2) at Milwaukee (Gonzalez 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodriguez 3-3) at Cincinnati (Roark 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Weaver 2-1) at Colorado (Freeland 2-4), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Hill 0-0) at San Diego (Lucchesi 3-2), 8:40 p.m.
