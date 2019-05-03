Listen Live Sports

National League

May 3, 2019 4:01 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 17 13 .567
New York 16 15 .516
Atlanta 15 16 .484
Washington 13 17 .433 4
Miami 9 21 .300 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 20 11 .645
Chicago 16 12 .571
Milwaukee 17 16 .515 4
Pittsburgh 14 14 .500
Cincinnati 13 18 .419 7
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 20 13 .606
Arizona 18 13 .581 1
San Diego 18 14 .563
Colorado 15 17 .469
San Francisco 13 18 .419 6

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 7, Texas 5

Arizona 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Chicago Cubs 11, Seattle 0

Philadelphia 7, Detroit 3

St. Louis 5, Washington 1

Cincinnati 1, N.Y. Mets 0

Miami 4, Cleveland 2

Atlanta 5, San Diego 1

Colorado 11, Milwaukee 4

San Francisco 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Thursday’s Games

San Diego 11, Atlanta 2

N.Y. Mets 1, Cincinnati 0

Colorado 11, Milwaukee 6

Washington 2, St. Louis 1

Friday’s Games

St. Louis (Flaherty 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-4), 2:20 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Hellickson 2-0) at Philadelphia (Eickhoff 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Gausman 1-2) at Miami (Urena 1-4), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Beede 0-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-4), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Matz 3-1) at Milwaukee (Gonzalez 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 1-1) at Colorado (Anderson 0-2), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-0) at San Diego (Lauer 2-3), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis (Wacha 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-3), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 2-1) at Miami (Richards 0-4), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 2-1) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 4-2), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 2-2) at Milwaukee (Gonzalez 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodriguez 3-3) at Cincinnati (Roark 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Weaver 2-1) at Colorado (Freeland 2-4), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 0-0) at San Diego (Lucchesi 3-2), 8:40 p.m.

