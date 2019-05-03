Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
National League

May 3, 2019 10:24 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 18 13 .581
New York 16 15 .516 2
Atlanta 16 16 .500
Washington 13 18 .419 5
Miami 9 22 .290 9
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 20 12 .625
Chicago 17 12 .586
Milwaukee 17 16 .515
Pittsburgh 14 14 .500 4
Cincinnati 13 18 .419
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 20 13 .606
Arizona 18 13 .581 1
San Diego 18 14 .563
Colorado 15 17 .469
San Francisco 13 18 .419 6

Thursday’s Games

San Diego 11, Atlanta 2

N.Y. Mets 1, Cincinnati 0

Colorado 11, Milwaukee 6

Washington 2, St. Louis 1

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 4, St. Louis 0

Philadelphia 4, Washington 2

Atlanta 7, Miami 2

Oakland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis (Wacha 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-3), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 2-1) at Miami (Richards 0-4), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 2-1) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 4-2), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 2-2) at Milwaukee (Gonzalez 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodriguez 3-3) at Cincinnati (Roark 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Weaver 2-1) at Colorado (Freeland 2-4), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 0-0) at San Diego (Lucchesi 3-2), 8:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 2:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

