|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|18
|13
|.581
|—
|New York
|16
|15
|.516
|2
|Atlanta
|16
|16
|.500
|2½
|Washington
|13
|18
|.419
|5
|Miami
|9
|22
|.290
|9
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|20
|12
|.625
|—
|Chicago
|17
|12
|.586
|1½
|Milwaukee
|17
|16
|.515
|3½
|Pittsburgh
|14
|14
|.500
|4
|Cincinnati
|13
|18
|.419
|6½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|20
|13
|.606
|—
|Arizona
|18
|13
|.581
|1
|San Diego
|18
|14
|.563
|1½
|Colorado
|15
|17
|.469
|4½
|San Francisco
|13
|18
|.419
|6
___
San Diego 11, Atlanta 2
N.Y. Mets 1, Cincinnati 0
Colorado 11, Milwaukee 6
Washington 2, St. Louis 1
Chicago Cubs 4, St. Louis 0
Philadelphia 4, Washington 2
Atlanta 7, Miami 2
Oakland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wacha 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-3), 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Soroka 2-1) at Miami (Richards 0-4), 6:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 2-1) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 4-2), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 2-2) at Milwaukee (Gonzalez 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodriguez 3-3) at Cincinnati (Roark 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Weaver 2-1) at Colorado (Freeland 2-4), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Hill 0-0) at San Diego (Lucchesi 3-2), 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 2:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
