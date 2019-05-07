|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|19
|15
|.559
|—
|Atlanta
|18
|17
|.514
|1½
|New York
|16
|19
|.457
|3½
|Washington
|14
|20
|.412
|5
|Miami
|10
|24
|.294
|9
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|21
|14
|.600
|—
|Chicago
|19
|13
|.594
|½
|Milwaukee
|21
|16
|.568
|1
|Pittsburgh
|17
|15
|.531
|2½
|Cincinnati
|15
|20
|.429
|6
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|23
|14
|.622
|—
|Arizona
|20
|16
|.556
|2½
|San Diego
|20
|16
|.556
|2½
|Colorado
|16
|19
|.457
|6
|San Francisco
|15
|20
|.429
|7
___
Cincinnati 12, San Francisco 4
Tampa Bay 12, Arizona 1
Milwaukee 5, Washington 3
Miami 6, Chicago Cubs 5
St. Louis 6, Philadelphia 0
L.A. Dodgers 5, Atlanta 3
San Diego 4, N.Y. Mets 0
Pittsburgh 5, Texas 4
Tampa Bay 6, Arizona 3
Washington at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Miami at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Texas (Miller 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Kingham 1-0), 12:35 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 3-0), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Hellickson 2-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 4-1), 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eickhoff 1-1) at St. Louis (Flaherty 3-2), 1:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Font 1-0) at San Diego (Strahm 1-2), 3:40 p.m.
Miami (Urena 1-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-4), 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Holland 1-4) at Colorado (Gray 3-3), 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 0-4) at Oakland (Anderson 4-2), 10:07 p.m.
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.