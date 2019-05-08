|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|20
|15
|.571
|—
|Atlanta
|18
|18
|.500
|2½
|New York
|17
|19
|.472
|3½
|Washington
|14
|21
|.400
|6
|Miami
|10
|25
|.286
|10
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|20
|13
|.606
|—
|St. Louis
|21
|15
|.583
|½
|Milwaukee
|22
|16
|.579
|½
|Pittsburgh
|17
|15
|.531
|2½
|Cincinnati
|15
|21
|.417
|6½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|24
|14
|.632
|—
|Arizona
|20
|16
|.556
|3
|San Diego
|20
|17
|.541
|3½
|Colorado
|16
|20
|.444
|7
|San Francisco
|16
|20
|.444
|7
___
Cincinnati 12, San Francisco 4
Tampa Bay 12, Arizona 1
Milwaukee 5, Washington 3
Miami 6, Chicago Cubs 5
St. Louis 6, Philadelphia 0
L.A. Dodgers 5, Atlanta 3
San Diego 4, N.Y. Mets 0
Pittsburgh 5, Texas 4
Tampa Bay 6, Arizona 3
Milwaukee 6, Washington 0
Philadelphia 11, St. Louis 1
Chicago Cubs 5, Miami 2
San Francisco 14, Colorado 4
Oakland 2, Cincinnati 0
L.A. Dodgers 9, Atlanta 0
N.Y. Mets 7, San Diego 6
Texas (Miller 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Kingham 1-0), 12:35 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 3-0), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Hellickson 2-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 4-1), 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eickhoff 1-1) at St. Louis (Flaherty 3-2), 1:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Font 1-0) at San Diego (Strahm 1-2), 3:40 p.m.
Miami (Urena 1-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-4), 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Holland 1-4) at Colorado (Gray 3-3), 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 0-4) at Oakland (Anderson 4-2), 10:07 p.m.
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
Miami (Richards 0-4) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-3), 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodriguez 3-4) at Colorado (Freeland 2-5), 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Roark 2-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 1-0), 3:37 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 1-3) at St. Louis (Wacha 2-0), 7:45 p.m.
Atlanta (Soroka 3-1) at Arizona (Weaver 3-1), 9:40 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
