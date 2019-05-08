Listen Live Sports

National League

May 8, 2019
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 20 15 .571
Atlanta 18 18 .500
New York 17 19 .472
Washington 14 21 .400 6
Miami 10 25 .286 10
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 20 13 .606
St. Louis 21 15 .583 ½
Milwaukee 22 16 .579 ½
Pittsburgh 17 15 .531
Cincinnati 15 21 .417
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 24 14 .632
Arizona 20 16 .556 3
San Diego 20 17 .541
Colorado 16 20 .444 7
San Francisco 16 20 .444 7

___

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati 12, San Francisco 4

Tampa Bay 12, Arizona 1

Milwaukee 5, Washington 3

Miami 6, Chicago Cubs 5

St. Louis 6, Philadelphia 0

L.A. Dodgers 5, Atlanta 3

San Diego 4, N.Y. Mets 0

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 5, Texas 4

Tampa Bay 6, Arizona 3

Milwaukee 6, Washington 0

Philadelphia 11, St. Louis 1

Chicago Cubs 5, Miami 2

San Francisco 14, Colorado 4

Oakland 2, Cincinnati 0

L.A. Dodgers 9, Atlanta 0

N.Y. Mets 7, San Diego 6

Wednesday’s Games

Texas (Miller 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Kingham 1-0), 12:35 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 3-0), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Hellickson 2-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 4-1), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eickhoff 1-1) at St. Louis (Flaherty 3-2), 1:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Font 1-0) at San Diego (Strahm 1-2), 3:40 p.m.

Miami (Urena 1-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-4), 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Holland 1-4) at Colorado (Gray 3-3), 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 0-4) at Oakland (Anderson 4-2), 10:07 p.m.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Miami (Richards 0-4) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-3), 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodriguez 3-4) at Colorado (Freeland 2-5), 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Roark 2-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 1-0), 3:37 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 1-3) at St. Louis (Wacha 2-0), 7:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 3-1) at Arizona (Weaver 3-1), 9:40 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

